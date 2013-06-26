VIENNA, June 26 A meaningful European banking union is on hold until after German parliamentary elections in September, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann told a newspaper, dismissing any hopes for a breakthrough by EU leaders this week.

"Before the German Bundestag elections Chancellor Angela Merkel will not agree to a far-reaching banking union," the Social Democrat told Der Standard in an interview released ahead of publication on Thursday.

"This also applies to a change of policy on government bonds to protect them from speculation. Those would be urgent points, but she will not give her consent."

Asked if that meant banking union was being pushed back deep into the second half of next year, he said: "This is certainly true for most of the individual elements of a banking union."

Faymann was saying in public what other European officials and diplomats have been saying privately: that establishing stricter oversight of the banking sector and a unified system for handling any problems is a stalled project.

A summit of EU leaders this week should at least instruct the European Central Bank to move ahead with its new supervisory role for the sector, Faymann said. Deciding who will pay for winding up ailing banks would also be an "important signal".

Faymann, a leading proponent of introducing a tax on financial transactions in Europe, said he still expected the levy to start next year in some countries.

A start in 2014 is "certain", he said. "The question is whether it comes by January or only by June. Together with others I will exert the required pressure." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)