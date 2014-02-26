VIENNA Feb 26 Austrian Chancellor Werner
Faymann on Wednesday demanded movement in European Union tax
talks with Switzerland and other non-EU countries and linked
this to whether Vienna will agree to automatically exchange data
on cross-border savings.
His remarks to reporters after he met Luxembourg Prime
Minister Xavier Bettel appeared to signal a harder line in
Vienna's stance on a long-running row that is supposed to be
addressed at a European summit next month.
Unlike nearly all other EU members, who already exchange
information on interest payments to EU citizens abroad,
Luxembourg and Austria have long resisted revealing names of
account holders, preferring instead to have banks apply a
withholding tax.
Faymann, a Social Democrat, reiterated that Austria was
committed to fighting tax fraud and would not turn a blind eye
to people trying to stash funds in the country.
"But we do not want this to be unilateral. We demand that
there is a progress in the negotiations, even with so-called
third countries such as Switzerland, Liechtenstein, San Marino,
Andorra and Monaco," he said.
He said he hoped the European Commission would report
progress on this at next month's summit.
Bettel had said earlier this month that Luxembourg did not
want to hold up an EU accord strengthening rules on how
cross-border savings are taxed until deals with non-EU
countries, such as Switzerland, have been reached.
But he showed solidarity with Austria in Vienna. "It is
wrong that Austria stands alone in its stance," he said.
Austria had signalled flexibility this month on exchanging
cross-border bank account data with fellow EU members even if
there was no final EU accord with Switzerland.
"As far as banking secrecy for foreigners goes, it is
important for us that there are similar accords with neighbours
like Switzerland and Liechtenstein," Austrian Finance Minister
Michael Spindelegger had said after meeting his Luxembourg
counterpart Pierre Gramegna.
"There is no strict conditionality regarding finished
treaties. It is important, however, that there are similar rules
in all other countries promptly," he added.
Spindelegger, leader of the conservative People's Party,
took over the finance portfolio in December, replacing Maria
Fekter. She had vowed to "fight like a lion" to defend banking
secrecy in Austria until other countries lay bare their own
offshore financial centres.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)