PARIS Aug 15 When U.S. carmakers slashed
production capacity in exchange for government rescue four years
ago, workers faced up to change. Though unions bargained hard
for existing employees, they agreed to factory closures and cuts
in wages and benefits for new hires. Thousands of workers
accepted redundancy payouts and moved on, without a huge outcry.
In Europe it's different. In July, after workers at French
carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen learned of company plans to close a
plant in the suburbs of Paris, union leader Jean-Pierre Mercier
went on the attack. Within hours he was calling for a "shock
campaign" to force PSA Chief Executive Philippe Varin to keep
the plant open.
"We have the power to make Peugeot back down, to preserve
our jobs," Mercier, head of the hardline CGT union at the
factory targeted for closure, told a crowd gathered by its
gates. "We are a political bomb, a social bomb, and we intend to
detonate."
The union is planning a long-term campaign of protest,
including marches on the company headquarters, to keep the plant
open, no matter the cost to the company. Other unions are more
intent on extracting hefty redundancy terms for workers.
The battle in Aulnay-sous-Bois may be the first of many
across Europe. European carmakers such as Peugeot, General
Motors' Opel division and Fiat in Italy say they are finally
ready to deal with the long-standing problem of overcapacity.
They want to close under-used factories and cut staff.
Peugeot is leading the way, with a restructuring plan that
includes axeing 8,000 jobs by 2014. The firm has lost 200
million euros ($246 million) a month in the past year and has no
other choice, Peugeot executives say. "We're indebted and unable
to earn as much money as we're spending," said Frederic
Saint-Geours, in charge of brands at Peugeot. "That's why we had
to take this decision."
But in Europe, announcing changes and enacting them are very
different things. French voters have a history of resisting job
losses and carmakers face huge obstacles to restructuring.
President Francois Hollande has branded Peugeot's plans
"unacceptable".
Aulnay's unions are bristling for a fight and its Socialist
mayor has ordered Peugeot to find a new industrial employer for
the site, threatening to expropriate the factory grounds if it
fails. The plant - a rare place of worker pride in a region
suffering from high unemployment and crime - employs 3,300
full-time workers and uses 7,500 sub-contractors around the
region. Local officials say a closure could bring "social
disaster".
"If you grew up around here, it's impossible not to know
somebody who works or has worked at the plant, be it a mother, a
father, a brother or a cousin," said Billel Ouadah, an Aulnay
native, local centrist politician and work-site inspector.
"Many of those people will end up with no job and no
economic prospects if the plant closes down. And as things
stand, we have no clear idea what will come after Peugeot to
help them get back on their feet once it's gone."
A FACTORY'S LONG SHADOW
Compared with carmakers' restructuring in the United States,
Peugeot's plan is relatively modest and its deal for workers
generous. The firm says all workers will be offered new jobs of
some sort. Half will be transferred to its factory in Poissy,
another Paris suburb. The rest will be kept on-site if Peugeot
can lure a new industrial employer to Aulnay, or t ransferred to
other factories. Those who choose to leave will receive 1,000
euros for every year they have worked at Peugeot, and help
towards job-training.
"Restructuring in Chicago and Detroit was a totally
different issue," said Karl Ostler, a director at FTI Consulting
specialising in industrial restructuring. "Labour laws in
Europe, especially France, are far stricter and unions are far
stronger."
However, Peugeot's offer doesn't impress many in
Seine-Saint-Denis, the area in which Aulnay lies, where
unemployment hit 12.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012. In
high-rise housing projects like the "Estate of the 3,000" -
named because it was originally built to house 3,000 worker
families from Aulnay - a shutdown would mean closing off the
main source of jobs for low-skilled young workers, in a town
where high-school dropout rates are twice the national average.
"Closing Aulnay would be a double tragedy," said Francois
Asensi, a Socialist member of parliament for Seine-Saint-Denis
and mayor of nearby town Tremblay-en-France. "There is PSA's
huge economic weight, of course. But there is also a social
disaster because it would remove one of the last real sources of
stability in the community."
A closure would also hurt the town's finances. Already deep
in the red, its debt payments have doubled in the past four
years to 90.4 million euros in a budget of 226 million.
"We stand to lose millions," said Christophe Lopez, an
adviser to Aulnay's Socialist mayor Gerard Segura. He warned the
town would lose taxes from the company and from "hundreds of
families that can no longer pay and have to rely on social
services."
LAND GRAB?
To counter job losses and lower tax revenue, Aulnay
officials hope to attract new manufacturers to Peugeot's
420-acre industrial site, situated between two major highways
and close to a commuter rail link to Paris.
Peugeot has not disclosed the value of the land, though
council officials estimate it at some 400 million euros. Some
officials, including the mayor, have accused Peugeot of holding
out on a sale of the property despite interest from several
buyers. Sale talks were advancing with several parties including
ADP, the firm that owns Paris' airports, until they broke off
abruptly in 2011, said former Aulnay City Hall adviser Damien
Baldy.
The possibility that the land could become a major rail hub
in the capital's planned "Great Paris" network may have pushed
Peugeot to hold out for more. "Basically, they seemed to think
that they could hold on to the terrain to wait until the (Great
Paris) station was completed, and then try to reap a big
speculative gain," said Baldy.
Peugeot, which declined to comment when asked about that
claim, has promised to seek new investors for its site. So far,
though, the only concrete proposal is for two maintenance
centres for the Great Paris network, which are likely to bring
far fewer jobs - just dozens, estimate some observers - than the
thousands the car plant provides.
Segura, a mayor keen to preserve Aulnay's working class
heritage - and a left-wing hold on City Hall - says that unless
appropriate new tenants can be found he might expropriate the
land by invoking a law that applies in cases of economic
emergency.
Ouadah, a rival of Segura, dismisses that threat as
posturing. "You'd need to invoke some sort of public necessity,
like building a hospital, which is not needed here."
With so much at stake, arguments over the best use for
Aulnay could drag on for years. France's last auto plant
shutdown offers a depressing precedent.
Two decades ago, Renault closed a plant in the Paris suburb
of Boulogne-Billancourt. Today, half the site has been converted
to residential and commercial use. Work to convert the other
half finally started last December, though the company has yet
to sell the choicest parcel of all - a 27-acre (11-hectare)
island where Renault cars were once assembled.
"If we end up with a dead site (in Aulnay), that would be
the worst outcome of all," Ouadah said. "But it's going to be
difficult to get everyone to agree."
BATTLE OF WILLS
The government is trying to keep its distance from the
dispute. In parliament, industry minister Arnaud Montebourg has
criticised Peugeot's planned layoffs, saying France has a "real
problem" with its strategy, but the government has not sought to
block the shutdown. Though the government has raised political
pressure on Peugeot to s a ve jobs by drawing a new employer to
Aulnay, so far it is essentially letting Peugeot go ahead with
its plans.
Union officials are preparing for a fight and many workers
at the Aulnay plant say they have already rejected Peugeot's
promise to find them new jobs. Trust in management, never strong
in the first place, was undermined, they say, when Peugeot's
CEO, Varin, denied for a year that there were plans for any
shutdown despite a leaked internal memo that detailed the
scheme. Moving to another location is out of the question, many
workers say.
Led by the CGT, unions are preparing for a series of
protests from early September and hope to draw workers from
another Peugeot plant facing job cuts, Rennes in northern
France.
Workers have already won a temporary reprieve after an
independent auditor was appointed to investigate whether
Peugeot's reasons for closing Aulnay were "in good faith". The
move could delay plans to start winding down the plant in late
2012 by two to three months.
In the unlikely event the probe finds Peugeot was not facing
economic difficulties, but seeking to increase profits, the
carmaker could end up in court and be forced to revise or scrap
its restructuring plan altogether.
Philippe Portier, in charge of the auto sector at France's
largest union, the CFDT, accuses Peugeot of overstating its
production capacity problem and says the company could keep
Aulnay open by increasing sales. "We are not of the mind that
it's time to bury Aulnay quite yet," he said.
Peugeot declined to comment on Portier's claims, but its
chief executive has repeatedly spoken about problems with
overcapacity.
While the CGT says it wants to keep the plant open, other
unionists admit they just want better severance packages. Tania
Susset of the SIA union said Peugeot s h ould pay each employee
50,000 euros and three years' salary. If all staff took such a
deal, severance pay alone would cost Peugeot 165 million euros
or more.
By comparison, when Ford unveiled plans to close 14 plants
and fire 35-40,000 workers in the United States in 2009, it said
the cost of shedding union workers was $250 million.
A month after the closure announcement, the sprawling
parking lot by the Aulnay-sous-Bois factory's main entrance
stands empty, its green gates locked shut and not a worker in
sight. But the air of peace is an illusion. Workers are off for
summer holidays. When they return in September, the fight for
the Peugeot plant - and for the future of European carmakers
-will heat up again.
CGT member Marc Darsy, who has worked at the plant for 16
years, says the next few months will be a battle of wills
between Peugeot and the unions. "We have a lot of experience
with social conflicts all around the country," he said. "They
haven't seen anything yet."
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Laurence Frost; Editing By
Richard Woods, Simon Robinson and Sara Ledwith)