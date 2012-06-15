* 1.107 million sales in May, one fewer working days than
May 2011
* Five-month sales down 7.7 pct to 5.442 million autos
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, June 15 European car sales for May
reflected weak consumer confidence in the crisis-hit region,
with the two biggest markets Germany and France posting falls
from last year even though the United Kingdom recorded a sturdy
gain.
New car registrations in the 27-nation European Union
dropped 8.7 percent to 1.107 million vehicles in May, which had
one less working day than May 2011, as all major markets except
the U.K. declined, auto industry association ACEA said in a
statement on Friday.
Auto sales in Germany fell 4.8 percent to 289,977 vehicles.
The French market declined more than threefold by 16.2 percent
to 165,691 cars, according to ACEA. Deliveries in Spain dropped
around 8.2 percent to 72,442 autos whereas the U.K. posted a 7.9
percent increase to 162,288.
Five-month sales in the EU shrank 7.7 percent to 5.442
million vehicles, with the German market edging up 0.3 percent
to 1.337 million. France and Italy recorded shrinkage of 17.2
percent and 18.9 percent respectively whereas the U.K.'s
year-to-date gain almost doubled to 2.6 percent.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, saw its
new car registrations slip 5.7 percent last month to 272,157
autos, extending the five-month drop at the German manufacturer
to 2.4 percent or 1.304 million.
French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is heavily
exposed to southern European markets at the sharp end of the
region's debt crisis. It slumped 19.5 percent in May to 132,561
autos, accelerating the year-to-date decline to 15 percent or
660,509 vehicles.
U.S. automaker General Motors, whose European
division Opel has been recording losses for a dozen years,
posted an 8.4 percent decline to 98,873 cars, translating into
an 11.3 percent decline after five months to 453,696 autos.