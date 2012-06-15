* 1.107 million sales in May, one fewer working days than May 2011

* Five-month sales down 7.7 pct to 5.442 million autos

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, June 15 European car sales for May reflected weak consumer confidence in the crisis-hit region, with the two biggest markets Germany and France posting falls from last year even though the United Kingdom recorded a sturdy gain.

New car registrations in the 27-nation European Union dropped 8.7 percent to 1.107 million vehicles in May, which had one less working day than May 2011, as all major markets except the U.K. declined, auto industry association ACEA said in a statement on Friday.

Auto sales in Germany fell 4.8 percent to 289,977 vehicles. The French market declined more than threefold by 16.2 percent to 165,691 cars, according to ACEA. Deliveries in Spain dropped around 8.2 percent to 72,442 autos whereas the U.K. posted a 7.9 percent increase to 162,288.

Five-month sales in the EU shrank 7.7 percent to 5.442 million vehicles, with the German market edging up 0.3 percent to 1.337 million. France and Italy recorded shrinkage of 17.2 percent and 18.9 percent respectively whereas the U.K.'s year-to-date gain almost doubled to 2.6 percent.

Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, saw its new car registrations slip 5.7 percent last month to 272,157 autos, extending the five-month drop at the German manufacturer to 2.4 percent or 1.304 million.

French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is heavily exposed to southern European markets at the sharp end of the region's debt crisis. It slumped 19.5 percent in May to 132,561 autos, accelerating the year-to-date decline to 15 percent or 660,509 vehicles.

U.S. automaker General Motors, whose European division Opel has been recording losses for a dozen years, posted an 8.4 percent decline to 98,873 cars, translating into an 11.3 percent decline after five months to 453,696 autos.