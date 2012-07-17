* Sales in Germany gain 2.9 percent to 296,722 vehicles
* Six-month European sales down 6.8 pct to 6.644 million
autos
BERLIN, July 17 European auto sales for June
declined to the slowest pace in eight months as the region's
biggest market Germany and the United Kingdom posted small
gains.
New car registrations in the 27-nation European Union eased
2.8 percent to 1.202 million vehicles, limiting the drop in
six-month deliveries to 6.8 percent or 6.644 million, auto
industry association ACEA said in a statement on Tuesday.
Auto sales in Germany, Europe's largest economy, rose 2.9
percent to 296,722 vehicles while the United Kingdom increased
3.5 percent to 189,514, according to ACEA. Deliveries in France
were almost flat, easing down 0.6 percent to 208,909.
Hefty declines in austerity-strapped southern European
economies continued as auto sales slumped 24.4 percent in Italy
to 128,388 vehicles and 43.3 percent in Greece to 5,527. Spain
recorded shrinkage of 12.1 percent to 73,258 cars.
Volkswagen, the region's biggest carmaker,
posted a 2.8 percent gain in EU sales to 286,109, shrinking the
drop in six-month deliveries at the German manufacturer to 1.5
percent or 1.591 million.
French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, which last
week announced plans to cut 8,000 jobs and close one factory,
plunged 8.6 percent to 148,172 autos, extending the year-to-date
decline 13.9 to 808,660 vehicles.
U.S. automaker General Motors, whose European
division Opel has been posting losses for a dozen years, dropped
8.8 percent to 107,160 cars, translating into a 10.8 percent
decline after six months to 560,934 autos.