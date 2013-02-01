BRUSSELS Feb 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries
(Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012
Total for the month 50,684 22,324 44.732
Year-on-year change (pct) 13.31 -54.22 -15.98
Year-to-date total -- 486,737 --
Cumulative change (pct) -- -14.94 --
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 18.87 percent for January compared with 21.26 for the same
month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.