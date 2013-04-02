BRUSSELS, April 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following monthly data on Tuesday: New car registrations March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012 Total for the month 53,076 45,500 59,915 Year-on-year change (pct) -11.42 +3.85 -5.7 Year-to-date total 149,160 96,084 148,363 Cumulative change (pct) +0.54 +8.63 -12.68 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.79 percent for March compared with 22.52 percent for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jane Baird)