BRUSSELS, June 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations MAY 2013 APR 2013 MAY 2012

Total for the month 44,519 53,036 40,780

Year-on-year change (pct) +9.17 +9.75 -25.7

Year-to-date total 246,715 202,196 237,469

Cumulative change (pct) +3.89 +2.8 -14.61

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.72 percent.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.