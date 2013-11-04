BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
BRUSSELS Nov 4 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Oct 2013 Sep 2013 Oct 2012
Total for the month 39,490 34,890 41,846
Year-on-year change (pct) -5.63 3.65 -1.45
Year-to-date total 428,961 389,471 428,579
Cumulative change (pct) 0.09 0.71 -11.27
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.22 percent for October compared with 23.63 percent for the same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
