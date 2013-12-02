BRIEF-Doctorglasses Chain sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 11.1 pct to 39.2 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 11.1 percent to 39.2 percent
BRUSSELS Dec 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Nov 2013 Oct 2013 Nov 2012
Total for the month 32,023 39,490 35,834
Year-on-year change (pct) -10.64 -5.63 -11.39
Year-to-date total 460,984 428,961 464,413
Cumulative change (pct) -0.74 0.09 -11.28
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.30 percent for November compared with 22.70 percent in November 2012.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 11.1 percent to 39.2 percent
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -14.8 percent to 14.8 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 31 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (27 million yuan)