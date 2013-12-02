BRUSSELS Dec 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Nov 2013 Oct 2013 Nov 2012

Total for the month 32,023 39,490 35,834

Year-on-year change (pct) -10.64 -5.63 -11.39

Year-to-date total 460,984 428,961 464,413

Cumulative change (pct) -0.74 0.09 -11.28

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.30 percent for November compared with 22.70 percent in November 2012.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.