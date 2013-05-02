BRUSSELS, May 2 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations APR 2013 MAR 2013 APR 2012
Total for the month 53,036 53,076 48,326
Year-on-year change (pct) +9.75 -11.42 -9.3
Year-to-date total 202,196 149,160 196,689
Cumulative change (pct) +2.8 +0.54 -11.9
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 22.6 percent for April compared with 24.0 percent for the
same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.