BRUSSELS Aug 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following data on Thursday:

New car registrations JULY 2013 JUNE 2013 JULY 2012

Total for the month 34,879 43,158 36,701

Year-on-year change (pct) -4.97 -9.42 +5.2

Year-to-date total 324,752 289,873 321,817

Cumulative change (pct) +0.91 +1.67 -10,94

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.02 percent for July compared with 20.06 for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

