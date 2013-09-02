BRUSSELS, Sept 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012

Total for the month 29,829 34,879 31,256

Year-on-year change (pct) -4.57 -4.97 -17.29

Year-to-date total 354,581 324,752 353,073

Cumulative change (pct) +0.43 +0.91 -11.54

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.49 percent for August compared with 21.82 for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.