BRUSSELS Jan 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2012

Total for the month 25,081 32,023 22,324

Year-on-year change (pct) 12.35 -10.64 -54.22

Year-to-date total 486,065 460,984 486,737

Cumulative change (pct) -0.14 -0.74 -14.94

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.