BRUSSELS, March 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Feb 2013

Total for the month 46,140 49,584 45,400

Year-on-year change (pct) 1.63 -2.17 +3.85

Year-to-date total 95,724 -- 96,084

Cumulative change (pct) -0.38 -- +8.63

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.