FRANKFURT Dec 6 Western Europe's new car
market will suffer a bigger contraction next year than
previously expected, as the region suffers a mild recession,
forecaster LMC Automotive said on Tuesday.
The market research group revised its projections downward
for 2012 and now expects sales to drop by almost 5.1 percent to
12.15 million vehicles in a base case scenario to account for
economic output declining.
Previously it had estimated a decline of about 2 percent
with sales shrinking in virtually all major markets, it said.
"Were we to see a more significant recession in Europe, the
market could fall to around 11 million vehicles a year," LMC
Automotive forecaster Jonathon Poskitt said.
That was roughly the selling rate in the early months after
the Lehman collapse before European governments starting with
Germany began introducing fleet renewal subsidies commonly
called "cash for clunkers" schemes.
LMC Automotive, formerly known as J.D. Power Automotive
Forecasting, reiterated its estimate that the western European
car market would dip 1.4 percent in 2011 to 12.80 million
vehicles versus just under 13 million last year.
Poskit said euro zone periphery car markets like Italy and
Spain were obvious candidates to put downside pressure on
western European sales, but economic linkages meant problems
could spread to the UK despite its ability to service sovereign
debt in a currency it can control.
"The UK market has been deteriorating in recent months.
Consumer confidence is hitting all-time lows and the outlook for
the wider economy is difficult for next year," he said.
"Along with worries about unemployment, the euro zone debt
crisis is one of the factors impacting consumer sentiment in the
UK. With its trading partners affected, the country will get
caught up in a wider recession."
