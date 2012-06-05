FRANKFURT, June 5 The European Commission is
softening its stance on limits to vehicle emissions, German
daily Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing documents prepared by
policy group CARS 21.
The newspaper said the documents - to be presented by
European Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani and auto industry
body ACEA's head Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday - specify that
not only emissions should be considered in assessing a car's
compliance with CO2 limits but also "infrastructure, driver
behaviour and other measures".
The CARS 21 group gathers ministers from EU member states,
auto executives, EU commissioners, and trade union
representatives.
In 2009, the EU adopted rules forcing carmakers to cut
average car emissions to 130 grams of carbon dioxide per
kilometre (g/km) by 2015.
But Europe's carmakers are struggling with declining
domestic sales and overcapacity in parts of the sector, leading
some in the industry to argue that tough carbon goals will heap
more pressure on tight profit margins.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)