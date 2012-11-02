* Spain new car registrations fall 21.7 pct in Oct
* Car sales in France drop 7.8 pct last month
* Germany's meagre growth due to calendar effects
By Christiaan Hetzner and Lionel Laurent
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 2 The western European auto
market maintained its sharp descent towards levels last seen
nearly 20 years ago as consumers worried about unemployment and
euro zone austerity shunned car dealerships in October.
Industry data published on Friday showed that France
incurred its 12th straight monthly decline in new car
registrations, while demand in Spain continued to plummet.
Germany may have bucked the trend with an increase of half a
percent, but once two extra working days in October are stripped
out of the equation, its meagre growth transforms into a
material decline.
Smoothing out calendar effects by looking at Germany's
market over the past two months shows a market declining about
5.4 percent in the period.
"Currently there is no early indicator or other hard data
pointing to an improvement in the next few months," said Ulrich
Winzen, chief forecaster in Germany for auto industry consultant
R.L. Polk.
He currently expects western European car sales will fall
clearly below the 12 million mark both this year and next, a
level generally not seen since 1986 -- with the exception of
1993 when there was a short, sharp drop to 11.3 million cars.
While Germany is holding up relatively well given its
largely resilient labour market and higher consumer confidence,
car markets in structurally weak southern European economies
continue to suffer heavily as more and more budget cuts, tax
hikes and supply-side reforms are implemented.
September's near 22 percent slump in Spain came after the
government raised value-added tax, applicable from Sept. 1, as
part of its fiscal consolidation programme.
Despite the current gloom, Winzen held out hope that auto
demand in France, Italy and Spain auto could stabilise towards
the end of next year, helping beleaguered carmakers like Peugeot
and Fiat.
"Economists tend to underestimate not only recessions but
also recoveries, and if we no longer wake up wondering what
terrible news about the euro zone awaits us, then there is
significant pent-up demand just waiting to be released once
things quiet down," he said.
The Spanish government introduced a new car subsidy scheme
Oct. 1 to stimulate the battered market in the economic
downturn. Industry association ANFAC said the plan would be
reflected in sales over the next few months.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel and we don't think
it's coming from oncoming traffic," Winzen added.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)