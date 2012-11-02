* Spain new car registrations fall 21.7 pct in Oct
* Car sales in France drop 7.8 pct
* Germany's meagre growth due to calendar effects
* Italy car sales fall 12.39 pct
(Adding car sales from Italy)
By Christiaan Hetzner and Lionel Laurent
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 2 The western European auto
market maintained its sharp descent towards levels last seen
nearly 20 years ago as consumers worried about unemployment and
euro zone austerity shunned car dealerships in October.
Industry data published on Friday showed that France
incurred its 12th straight monthly decline in new car
registrations, while demand in Spain continued to plummet.
In Italy, car sales fell 12.4 percent, a much smaller
decline than September's 25.7 percent plunge.
Germany may have bucked the trend with an increase of half a
percent, but once two extra working days in October are stripped
out of the equation, its meagre growth transforms into a
material decline.
Smoothing out calendar effects by looking at Germany's
market over the past two months shows a market declining about
5.4 percent in the period.
"Currently there is no early indicator or other hard data
pointing to an improvement in the next few months," said Ulrich
Winzen, chief forecaster in Germany for auto industry consultant
R.L. Polk.
He currently expects western European car sales will fall
clearly below the 12 million mark both this year and next -- a
level generally not seen since 1986, with the exception of 1993
when there was a short, sharp drop to 11.3 million cars.
The extreme weakness is also starting to show up in the
German car output, according to data published by the domestic
auto industry. Production volumes dropped by 6 percent last
month to 446,100 vehicles as carmakers steered away from
stockpiling inventories of unsold vehicles.
German brand Opel, a unit of General Motors,
continued to struggle in its home market despite a new
money-back guarantee in place since late September.
Sales fell 15 percent during the first full month of the
campaign, shaving Opel's market share in Germany to 6.1 percent
-- a new low for this year. According to the CAR think tank in
Duisburg, demand for Opels in Germany has never been lower than
in this year.
While Germany nevertheless is holding up relatively well,
given its largely resilient labour market and higher consumer
confidence, car markets in structurally weak southern European
economies continue to suffer heavily as more and more budget
cuts, tax hikes and supply-side reforms are implemented.
September's near 22 percent slump in Spain came after the
government raised value-added tax, applicable from Sept. 1, as
part of its fiscal consolidation programme.
The decline in France remained in the single digits last
month, but that did not help Renault, whose core brand
suffered a 27 percent drop in domestic sales despite the launch
of its popular Clio subcompact in September.
"October's sales figures are not satisfactory but they are
nonetheless in line with our expectations," said Bernard
Cambier, Renault's sales chief in France, adding an improvement
would be seen in December.
The slowing of Italy's decline to 12.4 percent in October
may signal that the market contraction is starting to draw near
an end, said Centro Studi Promotor think tank.
"It may seem strange, but this is good news because car
sales have fallen 20.5 percent in the first nine months of the
year," said Centro Studi Promotor in a statement.
Despite the current gloom, Polk's Winzen held out hope that
auto demand in France, Italy and Spain auto could stabilise
towards the end of next year, helping beleaguered carmakers like
Peugeot and Fiat.
"Economists tend to underestimate not only recessions but
also recoveries, and if we no longer wake up wondering what
terrible news about the euro zone awaits us, then there is
significant pent-up demand just waiting to be released once
things quiet down," he said.
The Spanish government introduced a new car subsidy scheme
Oct. 1 to stimulate the battered market in the economic
downturn. Industry association ANFAC said the plan would be
reflected in sales over the next few months.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel and we don't think
it's coming from oncoming traffic," Winzen added.
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris,Paul Day in
Madrid and Jennifer Clark in Milan; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)