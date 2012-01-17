PARIS Jan 17 European car registrations accelerated their decline in December, led by a sales slump at PSA Peugeot Citroen, the region's second-biggest automaker, according to data from the ACEA European auto industry association on Tuesday.

Car registrations tumbled 5.8 percent to 1.06 million last month, ending the year at 13.8 million, down 1.4 percent from 2010.

PSA's sales dropped 19 percent to 112,802 cars, weighed down by a 23 percent plunge for the Peugeot brand, while Citroen declined a more modest 13 percent.

Volkswagen, the region's biggest automaker, recorded sales gains of 9 percent for the month and 7.8 percent for the year, lifting its market share by 2 percentage points to 23.3 percent in 2011.

Sales by Renault, General Motors and Fiat fell 14 percent, 15 percent and 16 percent respectively on a shift away from smaller cars and collapsing demand in southern Europe, compounded by the effects of ageing model line-ups.