PARIS Jan 17 European car registrations
accelerated their decline in December, led by a sales slump at
PSA Peugeot Citroen, the region's second-biggest
automaker, according to data from the ACEA European auto
industry association on Tuesday.
Car registrations tumbled 5.8 percent to 1.06 million last
month, ending the year at 13.8 million, down 1.4 percent from
2010.
PSA's sales dropped 19 percent to 112,802 cars, weighed down
by a 23 percent plunge for the Peugeot brand, while Citroen
declined a more modest 13 percent.
Volkswagen, the region's biggest automaker,
recorded sales gains of 9 percent for the month and 7.8 percent
for the year, lifting its market share by 2 percentage points to
23.3 percent in 2011.
Sales by Renault, General Motors and Fiat
fell 14 percent, 15 percent and 16 percent respectively
on a shift away from smaller cars and collapsing demand in
southern Europe, compounded by the effects of ageing model
line-ups.