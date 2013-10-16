FRANKFURT Oct 16 A surge in UK auto sales and
an extra working day boosted Europe's new car market in
September, giving evidence that demand may be slowly bottoming
out after plumbing lows not seen in over 20 years.
The European car market has been a prime casualty of the
continent's economic crisis as hard-pressed consumers defer
purchases and a number of leading makers such as Peugeot
have been forced into radical restructurings.
Automotive industry association ACEA said on Wednesday new
car registrations in the European Union climbed 5.4 percent from
a year ago to 1.16 million vehicles in September, only the third
monthly gain in the past two years.
The figures echo findings earlier this month that sales of
new cars had grown in France and Spain during September.
ACEA's numbers showed the improvement was led by a 12
percent rise in sales in top market Britain to 403,000 vehicles,
while sales in Germany shrank 1.2 pct to 247,000. The monthly
total was still the second-lowest September figure since ACEA
began gathering data for the 27 EU member states in 2003.
Industry watchers have been looking for signs of recovery
after the EU car market crashed to record lows in August.
"The worst is behind us. The decline in sales has
considerably slowed and we are now witnessing signs of recovery
in demand," said Peter Fuss, senior advisory partner at the
Global Automotive Centre of accountants EY (formerly Ernst &
Young).
"The sales, however, continue to be artificially boosted by
huge discounts and self-registrations by dealers," Fuss added,
referring to cars still held in showrooms. He warned it would
take at least two years before the market was strong enough to
grow on its own without the aid of incentives.
BETTER GAUGE
In a sign of recovery in the ailing euro zone periphery, car
demand in Greece, Ireland and Portugal jumped by double-digit
rates, albeit from depressed levels.
For the first nine months of the year as a whole, ACEA said
registrations in Europe still fell 4 percent from the year
before to 9.33 million, on the back of weak demand in Germany,
Italy and France - and in the Netherlands, where sales have
plummeted 29 percent year-to-date.
September volumes may be a better gauge of underlying trends
than August, since the latter's results are artificially
depressed given many European car buyers are on holiday.
It is also a crucial month for the UK market, since it
accounts for about 18 percent of annual volumes. The UK increase
was the sixth straight double-digit monthly rise.
Among manufacturers, the biggest winner in September was
Renault, which increased sales 17 percent at its
flagship brand, while its low-cost Romanian badge Dacia saw
volumes leap by 40 percent.
Germany's Daimler also posted a strong month with
sales of its Mercedes-Benz brand increasing nearly 14 percent
after the French government was forced to end its sales ban on
certain vehicles.
Volvo (part of China's Geely Holding Group )
reported a surprisingly strong gain of 13 percent to help its
otherwise weak performance so far this year, while brands
heavily dependent on the dismal Italian market such as Fiat's
Lancia and Alfa Romeo continued to see volumes fall at
a double-digit rate.
Japanese carmakers Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki
and Mitsubishi all managed to grow European
volumes, helped by a soft yen, new smaller diesel engines in
their line-up and new models tailored to European tastes.