PARIS Dec 16 Registrations in Europe's fragile
auto recovery rose 1.2 percent last month, according to industry
data published on Tuesday, with budget brands beating the market
as nervous consumers kept a tight lid on spending.
Sales advanced to 989,457 cars in November, the Association
of European Carmakers said, for a 15th consecutive monthly gain
and a 5.5 percent advance over the first 11 months.
Renault's no-frills Dacia brand posted an 11
percent increase, thanks to models such as the Duster SUV,
helping the group's deliveries to rise 3.9 percent.
European leader Volkswagen's sales rose 2.5
percent after a similar 10 percent boost from Seat, its budget
Spanish marque, lifting the group market share to 26.7 percent.
A Spanish market rebound and strong UK car sales are helping
to offset faltering demand in Germany and a renewed downturn in
France - where high unemployment and weak consumer confidence
are keeping customers out of dealerships.
European sales of competitively priced Hyundais
rose 5.7 percent, while mid-market rivals struggled - with Ford
sagging 5.5 percent, General Motors' Opel down 12
percent and PSA Peugeot Citroen 2.9 percent lower.
But there were some bright spots. Fiat Chrysler got
its sole break from buoyant sales of Jeep's new Renegade compact
SUV as the brand expands in Europe, with deliveries up a healthy
57 percent to almost 35,000 vehicles so far this year.
Further still from the low-cost end of the market, premium
brands also continued to defy the economic gloom.
BMW sales rose 9.4 percent and Daimler advanced
4.8 percent, with Mercedes deliveries surging almost twice as
much. Audi - another VW division - rose 3.7 percent, while
Geely-owned Volvo Car posted an 8.7 percent gain.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dan Grebler)