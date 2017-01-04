WARSAW Jan 4 New car registrations in Poland in December rose 13.38 percent year on year to 49,553, their highest level since June 2000, data published by the Samar research institute showed on Wednesday.

New registrations rose 17.52 percent month on month, Samar said.

Registrations have grown for 21 consecutive months, mostly led by corporate purchases, Samar said.

"This means that individual buyers were a distinct minority among customers visiting auto showrooms throughout 2016," Samar said in a statement.

"The used car market remained the main source for supplying cars to that group, with a large share of imports of such vehicles," it said.

Sales of diesel-powered cars fell, tracking a broader European trend, while sales of cars with hybrid and electric motors rose.

For all of 2016, some 475,942 cars were registered in Poland, up 16.58 percent from 2015.

The top selling car models were the Skoda Octavia and Skoda Fabia, produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Adam Opel AG, part of General Motors. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)