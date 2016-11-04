WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's new car registrations in October rose 8.4 percent year on year, posting their 19th consecutive month of annual growth and the strongest October in the last decade, research institute Samar said on Friday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations, a proxy for sales, stood at 36,877, down 1.4 percent from September.

Year-to-date, registrations were up by 16.7 percent from the corresponding period last year.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, Toyota , General Motors' Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)