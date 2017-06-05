WARSAW, June 5 Poland's new car registrations in May rose 17.23 percent year on year to mark a 26th month of growth, data from the Samar research institute showed on Monday.

New registrations totalled 44,452, which was up 0.24 percent from April, the privately run institute said.

"High sales in May, as has been for a long time, are due to high activity by institutional clients," Samar said in a statement, adding that the number of registrations in May has exceeded 40,000 for the first time last month.

The institute also said that individual buyers continue to mainly buy second-hand cars.

Samar estimated about 9.45 percent of the cars were exported shortly after their registration in May.

Top-selling car models in Poland this year are the Skoda Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen.

These models were followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Opel AG, and the Volkswagen Golf. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)