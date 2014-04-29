* Seatbelt reminders could prevent 900 deaths per year
* Review of EU safety laws expected later this year
* Male drivers more at risk than women
By Anna Nicolaou
BRUSSELS, April 29 Car deaths on Europe's roads
have halved over the last decade, but campaigners say tougher EU
laws could prevent many more people from dying needlessly.
Figures from the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC), a
non-governmental body, found more than 12,000 people were killed
in cars in 2012 in the European Union and neighbouring
Switzerland, the latest available figures, less than half the
28,000 deaths seen in 2001.
The council, in its report on Tuesday, credited stricter
safety measures for the improvement.
Spain and Latvia stand out for the most progress, cutting
the number of deaths by two-thirds from 2001 to 2012, but other
nations still have bad records.
The worst is Poland, where 11 people are killed in cars per
billion kilometers travelled, compared with only around 2 in
Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland, according to the ETSC.
"It is simply wrong that 12,000 still die every year for
reasons that are mostly avoidable," said Antonio Avenoso,
executive director of the ETSC.
EU policy-makers are reviewing road safety regulations and
plan to release a report in December, pending formal legislative
proposals expected in early 2015.
The ETSC is calling for EU-wide action to enforce seatbelt
reminders and tougher measures against drink-driving.
Since 1991, all passengers in cars must wear seatbelts in
the European Union by law, but in practice seatbelt use varies.
On average, 88 percent of front seat passengers use
seatbelts and 74 percent of rear seat passengers, which is why
safety advocates are pushing for seatbelt reminders, currently
required only for the driver's seat.
The ETSC estimates that mandatory reminders for all seats
could prevent an additional 900 deaths per year.
Drink driving is another major reason for car deaths,
accounting for some 5,600 fatalities annually.
The ETSC is calling for mandatory alcohol interlocks, which
prevent the car from starting if the driver fails a breathalyzer
test, for repeat drink-drivers.
Male drivers are most at risk of being involved in fatal
accidents, especially young men aged 20 to 25, according to the
ETSC report. Overall, more than two-thirds of people killed in
cars are men.
(Editing by Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft)