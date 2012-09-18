By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, Sept 18
PARIS, Sept 18 European car sales fell 8.5
percent in August, for an 11th straight monthly decline led by
Ford, General Motors and Fiat and
mid-market brands bore the brunt of the slump in markets
including Italy, France and Germany.
The region recorded 722,483 registrations last month, the
Brussels-based Association of European Automakers said, compared
with 789,458 a year earlier. Sales for the first eight months
fell 6.6 percent to 8.59 million vehicles.
Ford had the worst August among major automakers, with
sales plunging 29 percent year-on-year. European registrations
always hit a seasonal low in the biggest summer vacation month.
The U.S. automaker is considering factory cuts even as it
prepares to roll out new models to halt mounting losses and
falling market share in the region.
"We are looking at all elements of the business, including
cost," Ford of Europe chief Stephen Odell said earlier this
month.
General Motors, which is also preparing job cuts and
an eventual factory closure in talks with unions at its Opel
brand, saw total registrations drop 18 percent last month,
matched by the sales decline at Italy's Fiat.
With the exception of Spain, austerity-strapped markets
worst hit by the debt crisis continued to suffer, with
registrations contracting 20 percent in Italy and 11 percent in
France, while British sales were little changed.
Spanish sales rose 3.4 percent as customers rushed to
complete purchases ahead of a Sept. 1 sales tax increase - but
have since plunged 28 percent, according to car retailers'
association Ganvam.
German car sales, which had long resisted the European
market collapse, shrank 4.7 percent in August, close to July's 5
percent decline.