By Laurence Frost
PARIS, April 17 European car sales fell for a
sixth straight month in March, led by Fiat, Renault
and Peugeot, as the deepening slump in
France and Italy outweighed a fragile recovery in Germany and
Britain.
Registrations dropped 6.6 percent to 1.5 million cars, their
lowest March level since 1998, the Brussels-based Association of
European Automakers (ACEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.
First-quarter sales tumbled 7.3 percent.
The year-on-year slide accelerated in much of southern
Europe compared with the previous month - to 27 percent in
Italy, 23 percent in France and 4.5 percent in Spain.
Punished by the ongoing Mediterranean slump, deliveries by
Italy's Fiat plunged 26 percent to 81,469 cars, followed by
French automakers Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen, with declines
close to 20 percent.
"The mass market is so much more exposed to weaker southern
European countries, whereas luxury is proving more resilient,"
London-based Barclays Capital analyst Kristina Church said.
General Motors' European sales fell 10 percent,
Ford's 7.6 percent and Toyota's 2.1 percent.
The market decline is likely to intensify pressure on
first-quarter earnings as car makers struggle to clear stocks of
unsold vehicles, said Peter Fuss, a global automotive specialist
with Ernst & Young.
The firm sees European auto deliveries falling 5 percent
this year to below their low point of 2009.
"We expect manufacturers to continue adopting aggressive
pricing strategies and incentives," Fuss said. Automakers need
to "keep inventories and production in check to avoid funding
issues similar to the 2008-9 recession".
The German and British auto markets nonetheless turned
positive in March, with respective gains of 3.4 percent and 1.8
percent. The upturn helped Germany's Volkswagen,
Europe's biggest automaker, to buck the overall market
contraction with a 1.7 percent advance to 352,455 cars.
VW's first-quarter market share gained 1.8 percentage point
to 23.7 percent, compared with declines of 1.4 point for
regional No.2 Peugeot and 1.7 point for Renault.
The VW group March performance was helped by a 7 percent
sales gain for its Audi brand, amid resurgent demand for luxury
cars.
BMW, the world's largest premium automaker,
recorded 93,313 European registrations, up 3.2 percent, while
deliveries by Daimler's Mercedes unit surged 6.8
percent.
"We're seeing a two-tier Europe at the moment," Barclays'
Church said. "As long as Germany and the UK can stay firm it's
great news for luxury."
South Korea's Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors
continued to win business from traditional European
automakers, lifting their combined market share to 5.7 percent
last month from 4.6 percent a year earlier, with a 13 percent
sales gain.