* EU car registrations rise 5.7 pct in 2014
* Car registrations reach 12,550,771 in 2014
* Registrations in EU and EFTA up 5.4 pct
(Recasts, adds analyst comment)
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 European Union passenger car
registrations rose 5.7 percent in 2014, thanks to government
incentives, tax breaks and a consumer shift to cheaper brands
like Dacia and Skoda that helped the market to return to growth
after six consecutive years of declining sales.
An 18 percent rise in demand in Spain and a 9.3 percent
increase in registrations in Britain in 2014 took passenger car
registrations to 12,550,771 deliveries in the European Union
(EU), industry association ACEA said on Friday.
But the jump in car sales was primarily driven by
discounting, state-backed incentives and wholesale orders,
rather than a genuine recovery of consumer confidence.
"Not since the year 2000 have so few cars been bought by
private individuals," Peter Fuss, an automotive analyst at EY
said in a note on Friday, referring to the fact that corporate
and commercial purchases made up a large chunk of the sales.
In Spain, the government has repeatedly extended an
incentive scheme, known as Plan PIVE, which offers price cuts on
new low-emission vehicles. Under the scheme, people who scrap
their old car and buy a new one get a reduction of 2,000 euros
($2,323), half from the government and half from the
carmaker.
"The European car market has bottomed out, but is only
gradually emerging out of crisis mode", Fuss said, adding that
growth will slow in the coming year to around three percent, to
about 13 million cars.
In Western Europe, which includes the EU and countries
belonging to the European Free Trade Association such as Norway,
Iceland and Switzerland, registrations rose 5.4 percent to
13,006,451 passenger cars, ACEA said.
Sales of value brand Dacia, which is owned by Renault
, rose 23.3 percent in 2014, while Volkswagen's
Seat division also had a 14 percent sales increase,
outpacing premium brands Audi, BMW and Mercedes which grew less
than 6 percent.
France recorded a 6.8 percent fall in registrations in
December, as consumers continued to hold back on spending
because of the economy's uncertain outlook. Last month, France's
CCFA auto industry association said it saw no reason to expect
the market to pick up in 2015.
December registrations in the European Union rose 4.7
percent to 951,329 vehicles, and increased by 4.9 percent in
Western Europe to 997,238 cars, ACEA figures showed.
($1 = 0.8610 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane
Merriman)