By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, April 17
PARIS, April 17 European car sales fell for a
sixth straight month in March, led by Fiat, Renault and Peugeot,
as the deepening slump in France and Italy outweighed a fragile
recovery in Germany and Britain.
Registrations dropped 6.6 percent to 1.5 million cars, their
lowest March level since 1998, the Brussels-based Association of
European Automakers (ACEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.
First-quarter sales tumbled fell 7.3 percent.
The year-on-year sales slide accelerated in much of southern
Europe compared with the previous month - to 27 percent in
Italy, 23 percent in France and 4.5 percent in Spain.
Punished by the ongoing Mediterranean slump, deliveries by
Italy's Fiat plunged 26 percent to 81,469 cars,
followed by French automakers Renault and PSA Peugeot
Citroen, with declines close to 20 percent.
General Motors' European sales fell 10 percent,
Ford's 7.6 percent and Toyota's 2.1 percent.
The German and British auto markets nonetheless turned
positive in March, with respective gains of 3.4 percent and 1.8
percent. The upturn helped Germany's Volkswagen,
Europe's biggest automaker, to buck the overall market
contraction with a 1.7 percent advance to 352,455 cars.
VW's first-quarter market share gained 1.8 percentage point
to 23.7 percent, compared with declines of 1.4 point for
regional No.2 Peugeot and 1.7 point for Renault.
The VW group March performance was helped by a 7 percent
sales gain for its Audi brand, amid resurgent demand for luxury
cars.
BMW, the world's largest premium automaker,
recorded 93,313 European registrations, up 3.2 percent, while
deliveries by Daimler's Mercedes unit surged 6.8
percent.
South Korea's Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors
continued to win business from traditional European
automakers, lifting their combined market share to 5.7 percent
last month from 4.6 percent a year earlier, with a 13 percent
sales gain.