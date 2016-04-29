By Tim Hepher and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, April 29 Aviation industry leaders
want European Union transport ministers to intervene to help
settle a dispute between Britain and Spain over Gibraltar's
airport which threatens proposals to smooth travel across the
bloc.
The dispute over whether the territory's airport should be
included in EU legislation on aviation could paralyse a shake-up
of European airspace and has blocked progress on matters from
passenger rights to ground-handling liberalisation.
The airport's runway crosses the only road connecting Spain
to Gibraltar, a British overseas territory.
Spain claims the whole of Gibraltar but views the isthmus
containing its airport as a distinct issue. Madrid argues that
it was not included in the treaty ceding Gibraltar to Britain
three centuries ago, and so has always been Spanish territory.
Representives of airlines, airports, traffic controllers and
plane manufacturers have written to ministers of both countries
and the Netherlands, which chairs EU meetings, protesting at the
damage to a sector caused by the dispute.
They want EU transport ministers to discuss the
four-year-old impasse at a meeting on June 7.
"Unfortunately, and unacceptably, this deadlock has led to
major delays in advancing some of the most important European
air transport files to the detriment of consumers," the heads of
10 industry groups said in the letter, seen by Reuters.
"The industry believes that this situation has now become
unsustainable."
Britain has backed their complaint and responded by accusing
Spain of breaking a 2006 agreement to co-operate.
Britain and Spain cannot agree whether the airport should be
covered by EU aviation laws and until that dispute is resolved,
no progress is possible on EU aviation reforms.
"It is regrettable that since 2012, Spain has chosen to
ignore its own commitments, which had included removing its
objection to the inclusion of Gibraltar airport in EU aviation
legislation," British Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin
told aviation bosses, according to a copy of his reply seen by
Reuters.
A Spanish transport ministry official said: "Spain has
always been ready to find a neutral solution to the problem".
A Dutch official said the Netherlands, whose transport
minister will chair the June 7 meeting, was studying the
industry's letter.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Angus MacSwan)