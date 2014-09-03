BRUSSELS, Sept 3 European safety regulators
called on Wednesday for better coordination of information about
threats to aviation after the downing of a Malaysian airliner
over Ukraine in July.
The destruction of MH17 by a missile suspected by Ukraine
and the West of having been launched by pro-Russian rebels has
raised questions about the quality of information available to
airlines flying over conflict zones.
"We are proposing to set up a European alert system to
process information about conflict zones and make
recommmendations to airlines," Patrick Ky, executive director of
the European Aviation Safety Agency, the aviation regulator for
the 28-nation European Union, told Reuters.
"We can't do it alone but would have to be supported by some
sort of access to military intelligence," he said, adding this
could be channelled through the existing security activities of
the EU's External Action or foreign affairs service.
Ky and other aviation leaders were questioned by members of
the European Parliament's transport and tourism committee,
several of whom were unhappy about a lack of clear
responsibility for warning airlines that airspace in eastern
Ukraine was at risk.
Under the current system, each country is responsible for
advising airlines and other nations about the safety of its own
airspace and Europe's safety and air traffic control authorities
have little power to override national advice.
Ukraine had closed its airspace up to 32,000 feet but MH17
was flying in open airspace just 1,000 feet higher when it was
shot down on July 17. A total of 298 passengers and crew, most
of them Dutch, were killed.
But it had not provided reasons for the restriction and the
head of Eurocontrol, a pan-European agency responsible for
coordinating traffic flows in 40 countries, said countries
should share the risk assessments behind the routine Notices to
Airmen (NOTAMs) designed to guide pilots through skies safely.
Officials rejected repeated calls by members of the European
assembly to order airlines to publish routes for each flight,
saying this would raise complex legal issues and that plans
could be changed for many reasons even in mid-flight.
