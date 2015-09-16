By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, Sept 16
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 The European Union is pursuing
plans to impose mandatory flight-tracking in response to the
disappearance of a Malaysian jetliner, but will not mandate a
specific interval for position updates.
The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, with 239
people on board, in March 2014 sparked efforts by global
regulators and the airline industry to agree on systems to track
planes, reviving a recommendation from French investigators
after the crash of an Air France jet in the Atlantic in 2009.
The United Nations' aviation arm, the International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO), has set a deadline for November
2016 for airlines to install tracking technology.
The executive arm of the EU, the European Commission, is set
to approve plans to mandate flight tracking from take-off to
landing on new aircraft from 2018, without specifying an
interval for position updates.
ICAO, on the other hand, would require aircraft to provide
position information every 15 minutes when over ocean or remote
areas.
EU member states signed off on the new measures in July and
the European Parliament has until Oct. 27 to raise any
objections, a Commission spokesman said.
Once the deadline has passed the regulation will be formally
adopted and airlines will have three years to install tracking
devices. However, existing aircraft without the technology will
not have to be retrofitted.
Technical details for the tracking technology, such as the
position update intervals, will be prepared later by the
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), two EU officials said.
Sources say EASA is leaning towards a three minute interval.
The EU is also trying to pushing within ICAO for the U.N.
body to drop its 15-minute interval since it prefers a more
flexible approach, said one of the EU officials.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)