By Francesco Canepa
| FRANKFURT, March 10
FRANKFURT, March 10 Depositors should be the
last to suffer losses if a bank goes down, the European Central
Bank said on Friday, urging EU lawmakers to spell out this
principle in their new directive.
Fears that small savers would end up bearing the brunt of
bank rescues have rattled the euro zone since new European
rules, stating that a bank's creditors must lose money before
taxpayers, came into force last year.
Commenting on a new draft EU directive, the ECB said
lawmakers should make sure depositors, including large companies
and banks, should only lose money after other holders of senior
liabilities, such as bonds.
"A general depositor preference rule, based on a tiered
approach, should be enshrined in Union legislation," the ECB
said in its opinion, which is not binding.
The central bank proposed specific amendments to the
directive, which mainly relates to the creation of
'non-preferred' senior bonds to help banks build a
loss-absorbing buffer for the event of a default.
Investors in this 'non-preferred' paper would lose their
money before other senior bondholders.
"The ECB welcomes the proposal in the proposed directive for
the creation of a new asset class of ‘non-preferred’ senior debt
instruments with a lower rank than ordinary senior unsecured
debt instruments in insolvency," the ECB said.
When Italy forced some retail bondholders to take losses as
part of the rescue of four small lenders in 2015, mass protests
followed and one man committed suicide.
Rome is currently negotiating with Brussels a state rescue
of its third-largest, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
using an exception built in the European rules.
