VIENNA, April 16 Austrian Finance Minister Maria
Fekter backed Germany's call for changing European Union
treaties to allow banking union, saying new institutions being
set up needed proper legal underpinning.
Berlin said on Saturday the EU's Lisbon treaty had to be
changed to allow common rules on shutting troubled banks - a
central element of the union that aims to stabilise the euro
zone and prevent taxpayers from footing bills for bank rescues.
"This is legitimate and we share this view," Austria's
Fekter told reporters late on Monday for publication on Tuesday.
Banking union aims to shore up the euro zone by breaking the
"doom loop" between ailing banks and state finances. As a first
step, the European Central Bank is set to start supervising euro
zone banks from July 2014.
This should be followed by a resolution scheme to close or
salvage struggling banks. The third and final step would be a
coherent framework across Europe for deposit protection.
Fekter said the "Chinese wall" between the ECB's new banking
supervisory and monetary policy roles was not sufficiently
strong.
She cited the example of Cyprus, questioning whether the ECB
as supervisor could have pushed through bailout terms that
entailed winding up one big bank and restructuring another.
"Then the ECB would not have been independent but rather a
political body, and nobody wants this," she said.
Germany's Schaeuble has long had reservations about banking
union, which would be a step towards allowing the euro zone's
ESM rescue fund to assist banks directly, a move Germany fears
might leave it footing the bill for reckless lending by foreign
banks.
Fekter said all the elements of banking union - not just
supervision - had to be in place before countries could tap ESM
for funds to recapitalise struggling banks directly.
She said Austria was holding "good talks" with European
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia about restructuring
nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria.
Almunia has warned the bank faces closure for failing to
make a convincing case for restructuring.
Fekter said Hypo was in intensive talks to sell banking
units, which was hard given current market conditions.
"You have to keep in mind that Hypo has continuously needed
state aid ... and Commissioner Almunia has stressed that a bank
that is operating on markets and is competing against other
banks cannot be allowed to keep getting state aid," she said.
