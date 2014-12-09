* Deutsche Bank retains its rankings in league tables
* Deutsche's return on equity trails peers
* European rivals reap early rewards of cutting back on
trading
* European interest rates blunt hopes for bond trading
By Thomas Atkins and Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Deutsche Bank's
determination to be the last European in the upper echelons of
global investment banking is an expensive waiting game for
investors.
Germany's flagship lender is holding its ground against U.S.
leaders such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs in
revenues, but its returns are trailing because it was not as
quick to restructure and recapitalise in the wake of the
financial crisis.
European rivals such as UBS and Barclays
have seen their revenues fall as they have shrunk their bond
trading desks, but their returns are in better shape.
Deutsche bets that its strategy, which is to vacuum up
activities abandoned by retreating European competitors, will
pay off when bond trading rebounds.
With interest rates set to remain at record lows for some
time in Europe and a risk that litigation costs and regulatory
scrutiny could eat up capital, it could be a long wait.
Investors are frustrated. They have seen returns diluted by
a $12 billion rights issue this year as Deutsche restocked its
balance sheet ahead of European stress tests.
Deutsche's return on equity of less than 3 percent in the
first nine months of this year was far below the 12 percent it
aims to reach in 2016 and a far cry from the 20 percent returns
enjoyed before the crisis.
All banks are aiming for double digit returns given that the
industry's cost of equity is around 10-12 percent.
Deutsche Bank has said it is sticking with the 2016 goal.
Privately, some investors say that looks unachievable, but since
its shares are already among the cheapest in Europe, they say it
makes more sense to wait and see than to turn their backs now.
"You just have to hang in there," said one top 10 investor.
*******************************************************
For a graphic showing Deutsche Bank's relative share price
performance: link.reuters.com/dyf63w
**********************************************************
CAPITAL QUESTION
Even with this year's rights issue, there are question marks
over whether Deutsche will have enough capital to grow the
investment banking business given potential litigation costs and
new rules which make it far more expensive to trade.
The bank's leverage ratio, or stock of capital to total
assets, is 3.3 percent, close to the 3 percent minimum required
globally, although it aims to increase that to 3.5 percent by
the end of 2015.
A review by global regulators of trading books could yet
require more capital, while ongoing investigations, including
into alleged interest rate and forex pricing irregularities,
could result in billions of euros in new penalties, despite
Deutsche Bank already spending over six billion euros on fines
and settlements since 2012.
A spokesman for Deutsche, which passed this year's European
stress tests even before its rights issue was taken into
account, said the bank had enough capital to fund its investment
banking plans, citing its core capital ratio of 11.5 percent,
which compares to 10.2 percent for Britain's Barclays.
But European players who have abandoned their attempts to be
full-service investment banks, such as Barclays and
Switzerland's UBS, are reaping earlier rewards.
Switzerland's largest bank, which has largely exited bond
trading, reported a return on equity of around 7 percent in the
first nine months of the year.
UBS and other banks that have tempered their global
investment banking ambitions now rely less on trading and more
on other businesses such as private banking and retail business
for their earnings.
At Deutsche Bank, investment banking accounted for around
half of its adjusted pretax profits in the first nine months of
the year, which the bank said gave it a balanced portfolio.
Andrea Williams, a fund manager with Royal London Asset
Management, said she preferred UBS and Credit Suisse.
"The reason I am differentiating them over Deutsche is
because of the wealth management and private banking side, which
Deutsche does not really have," said Williams. "Deutsche still
has a lot of litigation issues and it still needs capital."
REDEPLOYING RESOURCES
Washington's swift recapitalisation of its banks in the heat
of the crisis gave U.S. banks a head start in getting their
balance sheets ready for a world of tighter regulation.
JP Morgan is one of the few banks that now earns more now
than it did before the crisis and it comfortably leads the
revenue rankings, coming top of the Thomson Reuters league table
for global investment banking fees every year since 2008.
JP Morgan's return on equity was 10 percent in the first
nine months of 2014.
Deutsche has retained its No 6 Thomson Reuters ranking this
year and is tagged at No 3 for fixed income, currencies and
commodities, which generates around half its investment banking
revenue, according to data compiled by consultancy Coalition.
But Coalition predicts that the investment banking market,
in terms of revenue, will fall to $257 billion in 2014, down 4
percent from 2013 and down 27 percent from their peak in 2009.
To try and generate better returns from a smaller pie,
Deutsche has been adding staff and expanding into riskier areas.
"Our redeployment has paid off and if you look at Europe in
particular, the trend towards greater investor interest in risk
assets such as equities, financing, and high yield credits will
continue in the low interest rate environment - all areas where
we are a top provider," Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief
Colin Fan told Reuters.
But expanding into new areas is expensive: costs in the
investment bank rose 10 percent in the third quarter versus a
year ago and the introduction of a bonus cap for bankers in the
European Union, starting next year, is expected to raise
European banks' fixed costs.
Deutsche is cutting back activities that cost too much in
capital, including pulling out of part of the credit derivatives
market this year. It has also appointed Stefan Krause, its
outgoing chief financial officer, to a new board role focused on
strategy to help plot its future course.
With few signs of a major upswing in trading and lingering
uncertainty over litigation and regulation, more cuts are in
store, not just at Deutsche Bank but in the European investment
banking industry as a whole.
"There still needs to be more efficiency, more reshaping,
more careful capital allocation. More banks need to be more
selective about where they can compete and play to their
strengths," said Ted Moynihan, global head of corporate banking
at consultancy Oliver Wyman. "There is room for a European at
the top table."
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Carolyn Cohn in
London; writing by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)