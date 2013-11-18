* Winding down banks should be an option-German watchdog
* No decision on treatment of govt paper in stress tests
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 Europe needs to stop propping
up ailing banks and also have the courage to tackle lenders
viewed as "too big to fail" if it wants to repair its financial
sector and restore growth, leading bankers and regulators said
on Monday.
European governments have been reluctant to wind down
problem banks since the financial crisis and their efforts to
support them has stifled rather than promoted economic growth.
Consolidation in Europe is overdue," Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen told an audience
attending Euro Finance Week, a gathering of Europe's banking and
policymaking elite, in Frankfurt.
"We have too many banks - also too many that are holding
back progress because we've kept them alive for too long."
"Let us try to pressure all banks to find a successful
long-term business model and those who don't succeed should be
wound down in a sensible way."
The European Union's chief banking regulator agreed that not
enough of the region's 6,000-plus banks had been allowed to
fail.
"I am convinced that too few banks in Europe have been wound
down and disappeared from the market so far. It has been fewer
than 40 institutes, in the United States by comparison there
were about 500," Andrea Enria, the chairman of the European
Banking Authority (EBA), said in an interview with the
Frankfurter Allegmeine Zeitung.
Germany's banking regulator Elke Koenig told bankers they
should not assume that governments will step in to bail them out
if they get into trouble, even if they consider themselves "too
big to fail."
"We have to make progress on that front. Part of that is how
much capital, which capital instruments and where, those banks
must have to make them capable of being wound-down," Koenig
said. "We need a change of mindset so that winding down of banks
is always an option."
Hans-Dieter Brenner, the chief executive of Helaba, one of
Germany's five state-backed Landesbanks, said he expected some
of his rivals to disappear over the next few years and said
three was the right number of Landesbanks for Germany.
"I do not expect that the consolidation process will be over
yet in the medium term," Brenner said.
STRESS TESTS
The EBA is preparing tests on the finances of Europe's major
banks next year in conjunction with the European Central Bank.
The tests could potentially pave the way for more
multibillion-euro fundraisings by the banks and also spur
consolidation among the weaker players.
One potential trouble spot is how banks' holdings of
government bonds will be dealt with in the stress tests.
Government bonds used to be considered low-risk assets for banks
to invest in, but this has changed in the wake of the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch told Euro Finance Week
that the ECB would treat government bonds as risk-free in its
balance-sheet assessment, following current banking regulations.
But he said there had been no decision on the treatment of
those bonds in the EBA stress tests which will follow the ECB's
balance sheet review.
"We expect to look 3 years into the future (in stress
tests)," he added. "We are going to test the banks according to
a base-case scenario and a stress scenario."
"These assets' assessment will be based on market risk during
the timeline of the stress tests."
Big banks are already attaching some risk to government bonds
in their internal models, but the question is whether the
risk-weightings are appropriate, particularly as there are big
variations in how individual banks treat the same bond, Enria
said in his interview.
"That won't do," he said, adding that the EBA would push for
consistent and conservative valuations in the stress tests.
"We don't want banks to throw out their own risk models, but
we need consistency," he said.