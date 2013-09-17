VIENNA, Sept 17 European officials will discuss
on Thursday how to sequence health checks for bank balance
sheets and stress tests for lenders, ECB policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said on Tuesday, calling for a coordinated approach.
The touchy issue - which has to be settled before the
European Central Bank takes on a bank supervision role in the
euro zone next year - will be a topic for the European Systemic
Risk Board (ESRB), Nowotny told a financial conference.
"What we have to prevent at all costs is getting the results
of the (banks') capital need from the asset quality review, and
then the outcome of a stress test," he said.
"No one will understand that. That will lead, instead of
calming the markets, to completely confusing the markets."
