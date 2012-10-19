VIENNA Oct 19 Europe's new unified banking supervision system should be fully functional for big banks by the start of 2014 but could begin earlier in individual cases, such as for Spanish lenders, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

"I think what has been decided is a realistic and reasonable approach," he told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference, but said it would take some time to deploy fully.

He said he could personally imagine using external advisers to monitor Spanish banks for a transitional period, saying any help for the Spanish financial sector had to be coordinated with the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund.