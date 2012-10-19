VIENNA Oct 19 Europe's new unified banking
supervision system should be fully functional for big banks by
the start of 2014 but could begin earlier in individual cases,
such as for Spanish lenders, European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
"I think what has been decided is a realistic and reasonable
approach," he told reporters on the sidelines of an investment
conference, but said it would take some time to deploy fully.
He said he could personally imagine using external advisers
to monitor Spanish banks for a transitional period, saying any
help for the Spanish financial sector had to be coordinated with
the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Patrick Graham)