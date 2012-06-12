FRANKFURT, June 12 Deutsche Bank's co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said a banking union would not help steer Europe's lenders out of their current crisis.

"In principle, we are in favour (of a banking union), but that does not solve our current problems," Fitschen said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.

He also said European banking regulation needs to become more consistent across the region.

"I'm frightened if I imagine that we continue the way we have been," he said.

The leaders of the European Central Bank and the European Commission have urged swift agreement to help European Union banks, which have been lending heavily via the bond markets to over-stretched governments and are also nursing bad debts from the region's slide into recession. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)