VIENNA, Sept 30 Austria is preparing a response
that does not involve state aid in case part-nationalised lender
Volksbanken fails a stress test to gauge how well big euro zone
banks can handle a future financial shock, Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday.
Schelling, who resigned as Volksbanken AG
chairman this month to become finance minister, told reporters
that it would be pure speculation to discuss details before
results of the stress test emerge next month.
Banking supervisors and the European Central bank would meet
the week after next to discuss the situation, he said. "But you
can be sure that everyone responsible has thought about how one
can and must resolve this," he added.
"It is important to us that we find a solution that works
without new taxpayer money," he said, noting Austria cannot pump
more aid into Volksbanken under an earlier revamp plan approved
by the European Commission.
Schelling said officials had laid out responses to various
scenarios that could emerge. "We are sufficiently prepared," he
said without elaborating.
Volksbanken has not commented on the subject until the
results of the stress test are official.
The Volksbanken group is one of six Austrian banks
undergoing the European Central Bank's asset quality review and
a separate stress test. The state took a 43 percent stake in
2012 when rescuing Volksbanken, owned by dozens of regional
savings banks.
Sources close to the situation told Reuters last month that
Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.70
billion) in aid, does not have enough capital to pass the test.
Schelling told a regulatory conference that any capital gaps
that emerged at banks had to be filled first from private
sources.
He also took issue with debt ratings agencies for saying
they may downgrade banks given Austria's plan to adopt new
bail-in rules for creditors of failed lenders in 2015, a year
ahead of schedule.
Like Britain and Germany, Austria intends to implement fully
the European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive by January
2015, a year earlier than required.
(1 US dollar = 0.7926 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)