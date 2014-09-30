VIENNA, Sept 30 Austria is preparing a response that does not involve state aid in case part-nationalised lender Volksbanken fails a stress test to gauge how well big euro zone banks can handle a future financial shock, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday.

Schelling, who resigned as Volksbanken AG chairman this month to become finance minister, told reporters that it would be pure speculation to discuss details before results of the stress test emerge next month.

Banking supervisors and the European Central bank would meet the week after next to discuss the situation, he said. "But you can be sure that everyone responsible has thought about how one can and must resolve this," he added.

"It is important to us that we find a solution that works without new taxpayer money," he said, noting Austria cannot pump more aid into Volksbanken under an earlier revamp plan approved by the European Commission.

Schelling said officials had laid out responses to various scenarios that could emerge. "We are sufficiently prepared," he said without elaborating.

Volksbanken has not commented on the subject until the results of the stress test are official.

The Volksbanken group is one of six Austrian banks undergoing the European Central Bank's asset quality review and a separate stress test. The state took a 43 percent stake in 2012 when rescuing Volksbanken, owned by dozens of regional savings banks.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters last month that Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in aid, does not have enough capital to pass the test.

Schelling told a regulatory conference that any capital gaps that emerged at banks had to be filled first from private sources.

He also took issue with debt ratings agencies for saying they may downgrade banks given Austria's plan to adopt new bail-in rules for creditors of failed lenders in 2015, a year ahead of schedule.

Like Britain and Germany, Austria intends to implement fully the European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive by January 2015, a year earlier than required. (1 US dollar = 0.7926 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)