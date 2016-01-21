BRUSSELS Jan 21 Euro zone banks are required to
pay their annual contributions to a rescue fund by the end of
June so that it can reach a 10 billion euros target in 2016, a
member of the fund's board said on Thursday.
The Single Resolution Fund (SRF), set up to rescue failing
euro zone banks, was agreed after the 2009-2012 banking and debt
crisis as part of plans so that taxpayers would not have to pay
for bank bailouts.
The fund is financed by banks and aims to have 55 billion
euros at its disposal by 2024 when a transitional phase ends.
"Approximately 4,000 banks or credit institutions in the
euro area will have to pay by the end of June," Timo
Loyttyniemi, vice president of the fund's board, told a news
conference.
Each bank will pay an amount tailored to its liabilities,
Loyttyniemi said. The fund should have at least 10 billion euros
by the end of 2016 from contributions, he said.
