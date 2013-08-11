EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Aug 11 Banks cut 5,500 branches across the European Union last year, 2.5 percent of the total, leaving the region with 20,000 fewer outlets than it had when the financial industry was plunged into crisis in 2008.
Last year's cuts come after 7,200 branches were axed in 2011, according to data analysed by Reuters from European Central Bank statistics.
Banks across Europe have been closing branches in a bid to trim operating costs and improve their battered earnings. Consumer take-up of online and telephone banking services has accelerated the trend.
The data show EU banks cut 8 percent of branches in aggregate in the four years to the end of 2012, leaving 218,687 branches, or one for every 2,300 people.
Last year's sharpest cuts were largely contained to the embattled periphery.
Crisis-stricken Greece saw one of the biggest contractions in 2012, shedding 5.7 percent of its outlets, as mergers of local banks led to 219 branch closures. The trend is expected to continue into 2013 as Piraeus shuts some of the 312 branches it snapped up from stricken Cypriot lenders in March.
Spain, where massive loan losses have put banks under fierce pressure to cut costs, lost 4.9 percent, or 1,963, of its branches in 2012.
Ireland's branch network contracted by 3.3 percent and is expected to shrink again in 2013, while Italy's network was 3.1 percent smaller by the end of the year.
Branch numbers were on the rise in some eastern European countries including Poland (up 4 percent), the Czech Republic (up 2.3 percent) and Lithuania (up 1.8 percent).
In Britain, the ECB data showed the number of branches remained little changed at 11,870.
The ECB gathers data on lenders' branch networks across the EU, and the data Reuters reviewed included the 27 EU member states at the end of 2012. Croatia has since become the 28th member. ECB data can differ from statistics from national banking groups, depending on criteria for inclusion.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.