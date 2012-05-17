By Gareth Gore
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - The eurozone crisis was in full swing
when Jean-Claude Trichet took the podium in Berlin last October
6 for his final press conference as president of the European
Central Bank. Having helped create one of the longest periods of
price stability in the history of central banking, Trichet was
closing out his eight-year reign under siege.
Soaring oil prices had made a mockery of the bank's
superlative record on inflation, while the worst recession on
the continent since World War II had morphed into a full-scale
sovereign debt crisis. Now the central bank faced the collapse
of dozens of banks that had found themselves locked out of
funding markets - a development that would draw the ECB into
uncharted territory.
Time was getting short. Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, whose
shares had dropped 22 percent just 48 hours earlier, was mere
days away from becoming the first casualty of the liquidity
crisis engulfing Europe. And there was widespread speculation
that Greece, a member of the euro single currency and already
the recipient of a 110 billion euro bailout the previous year,
was slipping dangerously behind targets and would need further
aid.
An uncharacteristically emotional Trichet, forced to
grapple with what he called "turbulent waters, storms,
unexpected hurricanes", outlined a plan to try to calm the
nerves of the global markets, and stop the crisis from spreading
even further across the beleaguered continent. The ECB, he
announced, would buy 40 billion euros in covered bonds and
launch two one-year emergency-lending operations in a bid to
bring back some badly needed liquidity.
"All the non-standard measures taken during the period of
acute financial market tensions are, by construction, temporary
in nature," Trichet told the assembled crowd by way of
explanation. He was surely right about that. In a matter of
weeks, his plan had been abandoned. The central bank would need
to do more - a lot more - to save the day.
At the very moment Trichet was speaking in Germany, in fact,
the European Banking Authority was meeting in London 600 miles
away, sketching the first draft of the long-term refinancing
operations that the ECB would eventually implement under his
successor Mario Draghi. The EBA, itself a by-product of the
financial crisis and still less than a year old, had been put in
place to advise the ECB and its member nations by working
through numbers and soliciting comment from across the European
banking industry.
Regulators, central bankers and industry officials had spent
two days holed up in the 18th floor meeting room at EBA
headquarters, crunching the data to try to find out just how
precarious a situation Europe's banks were in, and how much
money might be needed to address it. Stress tests that summer
had brought troubling revelations about the extent of holdings
that European banks had in sovereign debt. And looming on the
horizon, less than two months away, was the start of 2012 - a
year in which the banks faced a 650 billion euros reckoning as
hundreds of debt instruments came due. Banks had planned to
borrow more from the markets to pay off the old debts, but most
could no longer find takers for new paper. With options running
out, and the clock ticking ominously, some faced the possibility
of collapse.
"There was a problem with bank funding that couldn't be
solved by private markets," Piers Haben, director of oversight
at the EBA and one of those present at the October meeting, told
IFR. "Spreads were blowing out, and tensions rising. We wanted
to ensure there wasn't a disorderly slamming-on of the brakes,
and were pushing for coordinated steps on funding and capital to
strengthen the banking system in an orderly manner."
One solution the EBA discussed was the possibility that the
newly-formed European Financial Stability Facility would
guarantee any new bank bonds, which perhaps might entice private
creditors back into the market. But the EFSF was backed by the
same ailing governments that it had been designed to protect -
governments whose credibility was unraveling almost by the hour
as the full scope of the crisis became known.
Even the facility itself was looking shaky. Investors had
queued around the block to get a piece of the EFSF when the
rescue fund issued its first bond nine months earlier, putting
in 45 billion euros of bids for the 5 billion euros of debt on
offer. But now they were selling out, driving up the fund's
future cost of borrowing. Between mid-September and mid-October,
yields on the inaugural issue spiraled from 1.95 percent to 2.83
percent - the bond market's equivalent of a rout.
Mindful of that, officials at the EBA meeting started
considering another scheme that they were calling, in the great
tradition of bureaucrat-speak, a "confidential liquidity
recommendation". In essence, they would urge the ECB to lend -
and lend big. One option on the table was to extend a maximum
500 billion euros to European banks for a period of five years.
Another - the LTRO option that eventually won the day - was for
loans that were shorter in duration but unlimited in size. With
so much at stake, however, the officials could not help worrying
whether they were drawing the right conclusions from the facts
at hand. Any wrong step now was likely to be disastrous. And
just across the Channel, a storm was brewing that reminded
everyone that the EBA had recently managed to get things very
wrong indeed.
STRESS AFTER STRESS
After running stress tests on 90 of Europe's key banks that
summer, the EBA had given Dexia the all-clear in July. But it
was now obvious that the Franco-Belgian banking group was in
deep trouble - and had been for quite some time. Ratings
agencies had placed Dexia under review earlier in the year,
causing a 22 billion euro drop in unsecured short-term funding
in the second quarter. As the liquidity crisis escalated, the
bank lost a further 6 billion in funding; nervous creditors
demanded that it post an additional 15 billion in collateral.
On October 3, just ahead of the EBA and ECB meetings,
Moody's announced another rating review of the troubled
institution. That prompted Dexia's creditors to withdraw a
further 9 billion euros in funding. Depositors also joined in on
the bank run, pulling out 7 billion in the days after the
announcement.
For a bank heavily dependent upon short-term borrowing, the
loss of available credit was a death knell. For many years
Dexia, like countless other banks, had borrowed cheaper,
short-term money to fund higher-yielding long-term assets. As
the liquidity squeeze became more acute, however, the bank was
forced into selling assets quickly at very deep discounts. It
booked 3.6 billion euros of losses on the fire sale.
The impending disaster at Dexia was the fourth item on the
agenda of the October EBA meeting, and the organisation's
handling of the bank was cause for acute embarrassment. The EBA
had concluded that, even under stress, the bank's capital
cushion would be sufficient to withstand any real bother - in
fact, it said Dexia had double the minimum required. Yet even as
the EBA was convening in London, Dexia was reaching the end of
its rope.
Non-voting members and observers were asked to leave the EBA
meeting room while an inner circle discussed the bank's troubles
in confidence. Five days later, the French and Belgian
governments announced a joint bailout of the stricken bank that
included 90 billion euros in state guarantees and a 4 billion
capital injection. Dexia, given a clean bill of health by the
authority just three months before, had collapsed.
Among other things, that failure meant there were legitimate
questions to be asked about whether the EBA, a brand-new
institution created to oversee Europe's banks - and one advising
the ECB on how to steer through Europe's worst financial mess in
decades - would be able to find a practical solution to the
situation. Dexia, after all, was merely the first victim of the
liquidity crisis - it was just the tip of the iceberg.
Dozens of banks were on the edge of disaster, as the EBA
knew only too well - its stress tests had forced banks across
Europe to open their books for the first time, and those
findings made for decidedly grim reading. Most worrisome of all
was the size of bank holdings in sovereign debt. Even after the
initial bailout of Greece, few in the market seemed to believe
that sovereigns were anything but rock solid. BNP Paribas, then
the largest bank in Europe, was discovered to have 235 billion
euros of government debt on its books at the end of 2010 - five
times the value of its common equity. Almost every bank in
Europe, it would soon emerge, was in the same boat.
STATE SECRETS
Over the years, governments - through personal links with
senior bankers as well as via legislation - had encouraged
lenders to stock up on sovereign debt. In the 1980s, when
regulators drew up the first Basel Accord designed to make banks
safer, government debt from a bank's home country was deemed so
safe that no capital needed to be held against it. When
regulators updated the accord in 2004, the same zero
risk-weighting was extended to holdings of all government debt
above a certain rating.
One goal of the eurozone project, after all, had been to
tear down national capital barriers. Buying the debt of your EU
neighbours was the epitome of monetary integration. Nobody,
least of all the banks that were amassing the huge positions in
sovereigns, had ever seriously contemplated a eurozone state
being unable to pay back its obligations.
"Government bonds were assumed to be a risk-free asset,"
Charlie Berman, head of public sector EMEA at Barclays, told
IFR. "This was reinforced by the Basel directives, and it suited
all parties for banks to hold large positions in government
securities in both liquidity portfolios and from hedging other
risks as well as proprietary investments. These holdings were
supposed to safeguard the system, rather than be pro-cyclical
and actually accelerate and exacerbate the systemic risk."
Yet exacerbate the risk is precisely what they did. At the
Malvern, Pennsylvania campus of investment firm Vanguard,
analysts were spending long man-hours analysing the intricacies
of the Greek bailout. Through early 2010, bond markets had been
charging Greece more and more to borrow money, and the
extraordinary 110 billion euro package of loans extended to the
country in May of that year had been intended simply to tide
Athens over for cash, with the expectation it would return to
the capital markets in 2012 in much healthier shape. The
analysts saw that stock markets had reacted well to the bailout
and, more importantly, Spanish and Italian bond yields began to
pull back from recent highs. The bailout seemed, at least
superficially, to have done the trick.
But Vanguard was already looking ahead to the next phase of
the crisis. The investment firm had billions in outstanding
loans to foreign banks, many of them in Europe. Their analysts
understood that any fresh flare-up of sovereign trouble would
badly affect those same banks, which themselves had loaned huge
amounts to governments. If that debt went sour, Vanguard was
facing potentially enormous losses.
"Banks have always been encouraged to stock up on government
debt, so the bad assets were going to be on their balance
sheets," recalled David Glocke, a principal in Vanguard's
fixed-income group. "It was a lot like the sub-prime problem,
but whereas US banks had large exposure to property, in Europe
it was all about the sovereign debt issues. It was the canary in
the coalmine."
The obstacle facing Glocke and his team was that European
banks traditionally hadn't disclosed their government bond
holdings with any significant level of transparency. Details of
the holdings were customarily shrouded in secrecy, and the
market as yet had no way of knowing what the stress tests would
eventually uncover - that the vast majority of the institutions
held enormous portfolios of government bonds worth many times
the common equity value of the banks themselves. No one who
wanted to know did know, and no one who did know wanted to speak
- but all the pieces were in place for a catastrophe.
"A lack of transparency from banks about exactly how much
government paper they held exacerbated the problem - nobody knew
who held what, who was the bad guy in the room," said William
Fall, global head of the financial institutions group at Royal
Bank of Scotland.
All Glocke and his team could do was to make educated
guesses about the banks' positions, piecing together data from
government bond auctions as best they could. Even so, they
readily identified Italian and French banks as areas of concern.
The possibility of a major problem was very serious and very
real. After consulting with his team of analysts, Glocke wrote
to the shareholders of one of Vanguard's biggest investment
funds in August 2010.
"We paid particular attention to banks, which have a long
history of investing in government debt and represent a
significant portion of the Prime Money Market Fund's assets," he
wrote. "Based on our analysis, we adjusted the fund's exposure
to a number of European issuers. As in past periods of
heightened uncertainty, we prefer to watch from the sidelines,
rather than stay in the game."
Glocke was one of the first US money market leaders to move,
but more would soon follow suit. Over the next few months, as
first Ireland and then Portugal turned out to need their own
bailouts from the EU and IMF, fund managers stopped lending
dollars to European banks. Concerned about the massive exposure
to ailing sovereigns, they pulled $58 billion out in June 2011
and a further $38 billion out the following month.
"All you had to do was mention the word European, and
everyone would run for the hills," said one capital markets
head. "I can't think of a period in history when funding markets
were closed for such a long time."
EVEN WORSE THAN BAD
Across the industry, panic had set in. "There was a real,
genuine sense of worry," recalled one financial institutions
banker at a US firm, who advised banks throughout the crisis.
"People were preparing for the worst."
But as no one knew exactly what the worst looked like, or
when it would come, those banks that had any cash to spare
looking for a safe place to put it. Deposits at the ECB and
other European central banks surged, which only made the
liquidity problems worse.
"Individually, banks were making the right decision for
themselves, but collectively it was suicide," said David Soanes,
global head of capital markets at UBS. Between June and July
2011, deposits at the ECB almost doubled. In August they doubled
again - and then again in September. By October, banks had 169
billion euros on deposit at the central bank. Cash that once
sloshed around the interbank market lay dormant, of no use to
the many banks across the region that were starved of liquidity.
Of course some banks had sensed the unease among creditors
at the start of 2011, a time when many of them could still issue
bonds and keep things ticking over. They had more than 600
billion euros of debt - senior unsecured, covered,
government-guaranteed and subordinated bonds - maturing that
year. Their ability to repay depended on issuing more debt.
Concerned about rising costs and the markets eventually slamming
shut, banks accelerated plans for new debt sales. It had become
a race against time.
"We started to sense a crisis brewing at the beginning of
the year, and chose to get a big chunk of our funding done early
on," said Manuel Gonzalez Cid, chief financial officer at
Spanish bank BBVA. "There is very little you can do in a funding
crisis, so as CFO your job is to foresee potential problems and
prevent them from having a major impact."
BBVA's decision was mirrored by dozens of other banks across
Europe. Debt capital markets teams at the big investment banks
saw a flurry of activity. In the first quarter of 2011, eurozone
banks sold about 154 billion euros of fresh debt - a record
amount. January was the biggest month of all, with banks getting
25 billion of senior unsecured and 42 billion of covered bonds
out the door. In the afterglow of the first Greek bailout,
everybody - not least the investment banks, which had pulled in
huge fees from all the new issuance - seemed to think that
everything might be okay.
But everything stopped seeming okay on March 11, when a
magnitude nine earthquake hit off the Pacific coast of Japan.
The quake triggered a powerful tsunami that devastated much of
the northeast coast of the main Japanese island of Honshu,
killing more than 15,000 people and injuring almost double that.
Whole towns and villages disappeared in an instant.
As the scale of the devastation became clear, bank
treasurers and CFOs realised that Japanese investors would
retrench massively from international capital markets, selling
out their holdings to pay for the rebuilding costs that the
World Bank estimated at $235 billion.
Although the Japanese had traditionally lent little to
European banks directly, the knock-on effect of their withdrawal
from other markets pushed borrowing costs for banks up even
higher. Credit supply became ever scarcer, and concerns
deepened. The average cost of insuring European five-year senior
unsecured bank bonds against default rose from 80bp on the day
of the earthquake to more than 200bp by the beginning of May.
"The Japanese tsunami changed banking," said UBS's Soanes,
who was one of the architects of the UK government's rescue of
RBS back in 2008. "Many banks started to prepare for a possible
drought of dollars, as the Japanese could have repatriated their
dollars, taking their money home to pay for reconstruction.
Whether they did repatriate or not became secondary, as banks
reacted as if they would. There was real illiquidity."
That liquidity crisis was in its full throes by July. Bank
debt issuance collapsed to just 6 billion euros that month, less
than a tenth of the volume issued in January. The vast majority
of banks were completely shut out of markets. Those that hadn't
brought their plans forward earlier in the year were beginning
to regret the decision.
And then Greece once again reared its ugly sovereign head.
Two years into the three-year program of the first bailout, it
was becoming increasingly clear that Athens wouldn't be able to
access capital markets in 2012, as planned. Targets were being
missed, and the Greek economy was in a much worse state than had
been expected.
Ireland had thrust another spanner into the works. It had
decided to impose harsh conditions on creditors to the country's
biggest banks, which had been bailed out in December 2010.
Subordinated bondholders were told they would generally only
receive 25 cents for every euro they had lent Irish banks. The
number of investors willing to lend to banks was getting ever
smaller.
TIME FOR A HAIRCUT
To complicate matters further, political momentum had been
building for private creditors to fund any future eurozone
bailouts. The plan, hatched between France and Germany at the
resort of Deauville in October 2010, wasn't directed at existing
bailouts. But as it became clear that Greece would need more
help, private-sector involvement became the talk of the
political circles.
PSI was against the wishes of the ECB. The central bank knew
that forcing losses on the private sector - including banks -
could be devastating for the financial system. According to
Benoit Coeure, now an ECB executive board member but at the time
a senior official at the French Treasury, central bankers were
extremely worried about aggravating the crisis.
"There was concern about the connection between banks and
sovereigns, and how a loss of confidence in one could affect the
other," he said in an interview with IFR at his Frankfurt
office. "One could predict from the beginning, since the
Deauville meeting, that any restructuring would infect the
sovereign market and impact bank funding."
As momentum gathered pace behind PSI, and it became clear
that banks would take huge hits on money loaned to Greece,
markets went into a tailspin. The EBA, in an effort to soothe
fears, had decided to force banks to reveal their sovereign
holdings. Banks weren't happy, yet had little choice but to come
clean. The results were released on July 15, just days before
the second Greek bailout was hatched.
At the top of the list of Greek creditors was BNP Paribas,
which held 5.2 billion euros of Greek government bonds. BNP
Paribas, like others including Societe Generale and Germany's
Commerzbank, had been piling into Greek bonds for years, chasing
that extra bit of yield. A few basis points multiplied by
billions meant a tidy sum. But now the banks faced severe losses
if PSI were enacted.
"The EBA stress tests revealed in detail banks' government
bond holdings, which nobody had seen before, and that fed the
noise that was already in the markets," the bank's chief
operating officer, Philippe Bordenave, recalled over lunch at
the French bank's Paris headquarters.
"Only a few weeks earlier, the ECB was publicly against any
private-sector involvement. They knew it would trigger
contagion, and they were completely right," he said. "It
created a vicious circle. It simplistically and wrongly sowed
the seeds in people's minds that any European country could
default."
Very soon that contagion began in earnest. Rather than
settling markets, the EBA stress tests had instead given
investors scary concrete facts to panic about. Although there
was a short rally immediately after the tests, bank shares went
into freefall once the market had digested the gory details.
Over a ten-week period beginning in early July, BNP's share
price plunged almost 60 percent. Societe Generale's drop was
even bigger.
THE FRENCH WAY OUT
August is the traditional quiet month in France, when people
take their annual holidays in the country or at the beach. But
Bordenave and his team, as well as their counterparts at Societe
Generale, were convening conference calls once a day and
sometimes more frequently as they kept nervous vigil over the
health of their companies.
As private entities, the banks were just two decades old.
Back in 1945, following the end of the Second World War, four of
the France's biggest commercial banks were nationalised as part
of plans for national reconstruction. BNCI and CNEP - later
merged into BNP, a forerunner of today's BNP Paribas - were
taken into state hands alongside Credit Lyonnais and Societe
Generale.
Until the 1980s, the firms were run according to the
interests of the state. Then in 1987, Societe Generale became
the first bank to be privatised. BNP followed suit in 1993.
Unleashed from government reins, both banks embarked on massive
expansion plans; and by 2011, they were two of the largest
financial institutions in Europe.
In the US, the two had created vast trading and corporate
lending franchises from their New York offices in Midtown
Manhattan, and they were increasingly important players.
But without a substantial retail presence in the country -
BNP Paribas owned a mid-sized bank focused on California and the
Midwest, while SG had no serious US retail operations there - a
large chunk of the banks' US operations and dollar funding came
from capital and money markets. And a great deal of that came in
the form of cheaper, short-term borrowings.
With the re-escalation of the eurozone crisis and the Greek
PSI deal, what once had been a steady source of dollars dried
up. As the months passed, the banks found it more and more
difficult to find the dollars they needed to survive. Both
quickly put into place crisis measures.
SG put in place a program to cut its dollar needs. First, it
sold out of a large part of its market positions - an inventory
of equity, credit and commodity instruments. It also tapped
private credit lines from some US banks willing to lend money at
high rates against certain collateral, and put in swap lines to
convert euros into dollars.
As markets got wind of what was happening in early August,
however, chaos ensued. Share prices fell through the floor. At
one point, UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday published an article
- which was later proven untrue and was retracted by the paper -
alleging that SG was on the brink of collapse.
BNP Paribas hadn't been fingered in the story, but it was
taking many of the same steps that its rival was following. The
bank decided to reduce many of its market positions. Hedges once
done through physical shares or bonds were sold off, and
derivatives put in place instead so as to consume less cash. The
bank lost $100 billion of funding in six months, more than half
of which was from money markets.
"We had calls from both investors and clients because they
were reading such negative things in the press," said Bordenave.
"We have always been a well-capitalised bank. But when you are
confronted with that kind of perception crisis, you have to do
everything you can to address market concerns, while continuing
to manage the bank with a long-term view. It was a challenging
period."
Analysts and talking heads alike insisted that both banks
needed to raise fresh capital. But that would have been
difficult. Share prices had dropped so much that raising the
capital needed to appease the markets - if they could even sell
the shares - would mean a massive dilution for current
shareholders.
Instead, both banks held out, gradually selling out of
assets in order to reduce their dollar needs. Societe Generale,
which had $100 billion of liquidity needs in June, decided to
cut that in half. BNP Paribas said it would cut $60 billion by
the end of the year, the equivalent of its entire US dollar
short-term funding needs. The cuts were big, and fast.
The plan worked. The two banks had faced a run on their
funding, and survived. Nevertheless, funding markets across
Europe remained shut and, as summer turned to autumn, attention
started to focus on the 650 billion euros that would be coming
due in 2012.
"Only later in the autumn was the contagion between
sovereigns and bank credit completely understood," recalled the
ECB's Coeure. "There were worries about refinancing needs for
2012, both at the bank and sovereign level. The perception was
that there was a risk of a disruptive sequence of events which
could have triggered a severe credit crunch in the euro area."
LTRO TO THE RESCUE
When new ECB chief Mario Draghi announced the two three-year
loan injections into the banking system that had first been
sketched out in the London meeting, many bankers failed to
appreciate the importance of the decision. The LTROs, unlimited
in size, would provide banks with the funds they needed to pay
maturing debt - and more. The two long-term operations would end
up pumping more than one trillion euros into banks.
It took some time for bankers across the continent to
realise that they had just, somewhat miraculously, been saved.
Banks could borrow as much as they liked, so long as they had
the collateral - rules for which were being constantly relaxed.
The systemic collapse that some had feared was to be averted.
Some banks, looking at all the ECB's available easy money, even
borrowed more than they needed, and reinvested the excess funds
into government bonds, which in some cases were yielding record
highs. Perhaps they didn't see the irony. By the middle of
March, Italian 10-year bonds - which had yielded 7.5 percent in
November, before the LTRO - were back down to 4.8 percent.
Spanish yields dropped two percentage points.
The immediate meltdown had been skirted. Years from now the
ECB may be able to claim credit for having averted the biggest
banking crisis in living memory. Even so, the stresses in the
banking system persist. Deposits at the ECB have continued to
climb, reaching a record 770 billion euros in April - more than
30 times their level a year ago. Many European banks remain
unable to tap markets and issue new debt, making them more
dependent than ever on the willingness of central banks to keep
lending to them. And perhaps most troubling of all, the
bank-sovereign dynamic that pushed the system to the brink of
disaster continues to be as potent a menace as ever. Although
cross-border holdings have declined, banks still hold hundreds
of billions in debt from sovereigns that could at some point
resort to PSI - or even go into default. Privately, bankers say
they are still very worried about what lies ahead.
"The euro project and the ensuing crisis have strengthened
the relationship between banks and their governments," said one
financial institutions banker. "They need each other." But
governments have their hands tied - government debt cannot be
quickly reduced without inflicting immense pain on the banks,
and banks' exposure to sovereigns cannot be solved without
removing a huge source of funding for governments. As the Greek
PSI demonstrated, their fates are intertwined.
Escalating concerns about Greece leaving the euro - and
about the possibility that Spain, too, may need a bailout - have
increased the urgency of the situation. Central bankers need to
find a way to break the bank-sovereign loop. One possible
solution is to create a resolution mechanism for ailing banks
that doesn't impose liabilities on the government.
"Banks shouldn't reassess holding government bonds," said
Coeure. "What is very important is that changes to liquidity
rules don't create a regulatory bias against holding domestic
government bonds. We have to find ways to avoid that expected
support when a bank is in difficulty is perceived as adding to
the liabilities of governments. Banks should not be off-balance
sheet liabilities of governments."
The one trillion euro LTRO has bought central bankers some
time. But how much?