MADRID Nov 25 The European Banking Authority on Wednesday changed some of the capital ratio numbers published in a health check of Europe's banks earlier this week, lifting the EU-average capital ratio as measured under the strictest "fully-loaded" criteria.

Across the EU, the average core equity ratio of capital to risk-weighted assets - when measured under the "fully-loaded" criteria, which takes into account the application of all new capital requirement rules - was 12 percent, instead of the 11.8 percent published on Tuesday.

The EBA also lifted the average "fully-loaded" capital ratios attributed to banks in Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Hungary and Slovenia.

The EBA said on its website that this particular ratio had been published for information only, and that it had been alerted to an error in the numbers it had published for some banks. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)