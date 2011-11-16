* Announcement on capital hole delayed as EBA probe
continues
* Bond market turmoil casts shadow over exercise
* Bond chaos means capital hole bigger - source
By Alexander Hübner and John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Nov 16 Europe's top
banking watchdog is pressing for more details about the amount
and type of country debt banks own, sources close to the process
said on Wednesday, as it tries to assess banks' chances of
coping with the turmoil on international bond markets.
The survey by the European Banking Authority (EBA) of 70
important European banks, designed to check their stock of
government bonds as of late September, is intended to provide
the numbers officials will use to determine how much extra
capital the banks need.
The announcement of that capital hole had been expected this
week but the process of gathering information about banks from
their national regulators is dragging, with one supervisory
source saying the EBA had now asked for additional information.
"If there are changes in the submissions, then this is
reflected in the final figures," said a source close to the
matter, adding that an announcement about the banks' capital
shortfalls, expected to total about 100 billion euros ($135
billion), was "now likely to be more towards the end of the
month".
The uncertainty about the process and confusion about what
kind of capital banks can use to bolster their balance sheets
have dogged a process that had been intended to win back
confidence in Europe's banks and make it easier for them to
borrow.
But as with many other EU efforts to combat the sovereign
debt crisis, it has been eclipsed by a dramatic downward spiral
on markets, which threatens far higher losses for banks that
would eat away at their often thin capital base.
On Wednesday, the European Central Bank stepped in to stem
an accelerating sell-off of euro zone government bonds, traders
said, after the United States called for more decisive action to
halt a spreading sovereign debt crisis.
"If you use the same criteria that the EBA did ... then the
capital needs have increased significantly, because both Spanish
and Italian bond prices have fallen," said one source.
($1 = 0.7395 euros)
(Editing by Rex Merrifield and David Holmes)