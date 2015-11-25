(Adds detail on error)
By Sarah White
MADRID Nov 25 The European Banking Authority on
Wednesday corrected some of the capital adequacy ratio numbers
it published on European Union banks after shares in Spanish
lenders took a hit.
The EBA is tasked with coordinating banking rules across the
28-country EU and was told of its mistake by banks and national
supervisors shortly after the data was published at 1730 GMT on
Tuesday.
It published a correction on Wednesday, saying the average
core equity capital ratio to risk-weighted assets - when
measured under the "fully-loaded" criteria which takes into
account the application of all new capital requirement rules -
was 12 percent, instead of the 11.8 percent published on
Tuesday.
After a bruising financial crisis in 2007-09, banks are
under pressure from investors and markets to demonstrate their
core solvency, mainly through the level of their capital
holdings.
The EBA lifted the average "fully-loaded" capital ratios
attributed to banks in Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Hungary
and Slovenia.
In the original report Spanish banks appeared to have the
lowest ratios, an average of 9 percent on a "fully-loaded"
basis. This was later changed to 10 percent, above the average
for Portuguese banks, which was changed from 9.3 percent to 9.6
percent.
Shares in Spain's lenders had underperformed that of other
European banks on Wednesday, partly due to their exposure to
troubled Spanish energy firm Abengoa. But banks such
as Santander pared back their losses slightly after the
EBA correction.
The EBA said on its website on Wednesday morning that this
particular ratio had been published for information only.
The clerical error was made by EBA itself when it used data
certified by the banks and national supervisors to calculate
"fully-loaded" capital figures.
Some items must be deducted from capital calculations as
they are no longer counted as eligible under incoming rules but
the EBA double-counted excess deductions at banks.
EBA is the body charged with ensuring that capital rules for
banks, such as when and what sort of deductions must be made
from capital, is done correctly and consistently across the EU.
The quality of the underlying data in the templates went
through three rounds of checks and was not being questioned at
all, an official close to the process said.
The error is embarrassing for the London-based EBA as it
tries to maintain an influential role after the European Central
Bank became the direct supervisor of top lenders in the
19-country euro zone last year.
