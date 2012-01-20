(From www.ifre.com)
By Gareth Gore and Christopher Whittall
Jan 20 (IFR) - European banks are preparing for a
potential worsening of the region's sovereign and banking
crisis, with many firms stockpiling cash and cutting back on
loans to new clients as they seek to protect themselves against
a possible seizing-up of financial markets.
Faced with 650 billion euros of debt coming due this year -
almost 40 percent of which matures before the end of March -
lenders are choosing to build up a cash cushion to ensure they
can cover redemptions, creating a squeeze on the wider economy
in the process.
Such hoarding illustrates the nervousness of lenders even
after the European Central Bank injected 489 billion euros of
cash into the banking system in December. Cash deposits at the
ECB have ballooned since then, reaching a record 528 billion
euros this week - higher than after the Lehman Brothers
collapse.
"The big concern is that things might get worse," said Bernd
Hartwig, treasury manager at Nord/LB. "Political decisions are
taking too long and most banks are building up liquidity just in
case something happens. They are very worried that a new crisis
could be a bigger than 2008."
System-wide hoarding is the reverse of what happened the
last time central banks injected hundreds of billions of
long-term money into the system. Then, banks moved quickly to
put the money to work and generate returns, sparking bond and
equity market rallies - and economic growth.
The US Federal Reserve almost trebled the size of its
balance sheet to more than $2 trillion in the months after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers, pumping cash into the banking
system through programmes such as the Term Auction Facility. The
ECB grew its balance sheet by about a quarter in that time.
WAIT AND SEE
But this time round, many banks have taken the decision to
wait. While some have paid off interbank loans - so boosting the
cash reserves of creditor banks - and a handful have bought some
domestic government paper, most are choosing not to commit new
cash to assets or to lending.
"For many banks it's all about survival and they have just
bought more time for themselves with the ECB money," said the
treasurer of one of Europe's largest banks. "None of the
fundamentals have been addressed. People are in standby mode -
you might need lots of liquidity at short notice."
There are other factors at work, too. Banks face strict new
capital and liquidity rules, and many are planning to shrink
their balance sheets in order to meet those targets - not buy
more. They also do not want to commit to new assets because
selling out could prove difficult should conditions worsen.
"The problem is completely different from 2009," said Elie
el Hayek, global head of interest rates at HSBC. "Back then, a
big proportion of the money went into assets. This time, banks
cannot do that simply because they need to protect their capital
and liquidity. They know any mark-to-mark losses will eat into
those buffers so they don't want to take the risk."
PREMATURE OPTIMISM?
Recent market optimism might also be premature. Although
recent sovereign bond deals have been well bid, bankers say
buying in secondary markets has been weak, and that there are
few signs of banks using fresh cash to buy up European
government bonds.
The lack of demand in secondary markets is partly due to the
stigma now attached to peripheral bonds. Investors and
regulators have started to ask more questions about such
exposures, with the European Banking Authority penalising banks
for holding Spanish and Italian bonds during recent stress
tests. Italian 10-year bond yields have fallen slightly in
recent weeks, but have not dropped below 6.3 percent since early
December.
"Banks are coming under political pressure to buy in the
primary market," said Pavan Wadhwa, head of global interest rate
strategy at JP Morgan. "Given the lack of demand in the
secondary market for peripheral paper, we estimate the ECB would
need to more than double its current pace of purchases of
Italian and Spanish paper to stabilise markets at the longer
end."
On the funding side, a recent fillip in bank bond deals also
masks deep underlying problems. Banks have raised more through
unsecured bond issues in January than they did in the whole of
the second half of 2011. But only the highest rated banks have
been able to get deals done.
That leaves hundreds of other firms with debts coming due
and no prospect of tapping private investors. At the ECB's first
three-year long-term refinancing operation in December, 523
banks collectively borrowed 489 billion euros. Bankers expect
the February three-year LTRO to be popular too.
"The concurrent increase in deposits at the ECB is
consistent with banks building up funds to replace maturing
debt," Fitch Ratings said in a report this week. "We expect the
next three-year funding round in February to see a similarly
high level of take-up."
NEGATIVE CARRY
Although banks earn little by depositing cash at the ECB - a
measly 0.25 percent - and so effectively lose money because they
are paying a much higher rate to borrow the cash in the first
place either from the central bank or privately, treasury
officials and CFOs feel justified making those losses.
"Running a liquidity position is a cost," said the treasurer
at a bank facing one of the highest refinancing hurdles this
year, who confirmed that the bank had tapped the ECB in December
only to deposit the money right back there. "But taking cheap
money from the ECB is going to increase your liquidity and
placate investors and shareholders."
High deposits at the ECB are not necessarily being made by
the same banks borrowing from the central bank - although there
is some anecdotal evidence of a handful doing that. Rather, high
deposits are indicative of cash being hoarded on a system-wide
basis.
For now, banks say they will sit on the cash until the
larger problems are sorted. "Do I want new customers with high
risk and low rates? I don't think so," said one treasurer.
If, however, confidence returns to the markets and banks
become less fearful, a huge bounce in asset prices is possible.
Some believe that the slow build-up of cash at the ECB creates
the potential for a massive asset binge should nervousness ease
and bank funding stabilise. The ECB balance sheet recently
reached a record 2.7 trillion euros, the highest in its short
history.
(This story will appear in the January 21 issue of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters Publication.
www.ifre.com )