BERLIN Nov 23 The European Commission is
setting false incentives with its plans for banks to pay more to
fund a deposit guarantee and instead proposals on reducing risks
in the banking sector are needed, German government sources said
on Monday.
The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit
Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in
case of a banking crisis. The Commission is due to table
proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU guarantee fund financed by banks.
"The European Commission's proposals are aiming at complete
mutualisation of risks in the banking sector," a government
official in Berlin said on condition of anonymity.
