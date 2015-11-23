BERLIN Nov 23 Germany has a number of questions
about the European Commission's plans for banks to pay more to
fund a deposit guarantee and wants risks in the sector to be
reduced rather than mutualised, a Finance Ministry spokesman
said on Monday.
The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit
Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in
case of a banking crisis. The Commission is due to table
proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU guarantee fund financed by banks.
"It is not a secret, that on the basis of the discussions
thus far, we have some questions that are unanswered. These
start with the legal basis ... we have a few big question marks
there," Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said.
"The point must be that we minimise risks in the banking
sector, and not that we share out and mutualise risks," he told
a regular government news conference.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)